That of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea is the first Port Authority to adopt the Anti-Violence Strategic Plan

The Northern Tyrrhenian Sea is the first Authority
Port System to adopt the Anti-Violence Strategic Plan, with
the aim of preventing discriminatory and violent phenomena
within the institution, respond effectively to the needs of the
and to the requests of the staff and protect the victims. The document
prescribes certain obligations of conduct for all personnel
with the ultimate aim of promoting an internal culture of the institution
based on respect, safety and inclusion. Several
preventive measures included in the Plan: among the most important,
the creation of a digital platform that allows the
anonymous reporting reserved for episodes of violence within the
workplace and the provision of a reserved service for
offer psychological support and counselling to victims of violence or
harassment, directing them, if necessary, towards the institutions
or dedicated structures.
In addition to providing for the preparation of training courses
and the promotion of awareness-raising campaigns
to raise awareness of issues related to
to violence, the Port Authority will include, within the Code of
Employee conduct, specific provisions prohibiting
expressly disrespectful, violent or harassing behaviour,
providing, in the event of violations, disciplinary sanctions graduated in
based on the severity of the behavior and the extent of the
prejudice, even moral, derived. The institution will undertake
and to identify possible useful tools such as greater
flexibility in working hours, possible transfers
extension of paid leave to be applied by way of
against employees who are victims of violence or
Harassment. The Port Authority will also promote activities
coordination and collaboration with anti-violence centers,
support associations and local authorities to provide support
victims, including legal support.
The Single Guarantee Committee, established last year, will be
involved in the management and supervision of reports, and
draw up an annual report on the application of the measures
provided for in the Plan, which has been named with the acronym of
P.O.R.T.O., whose initials recall the precise commitments made
by the body: Preventing discriminatory phenomena, Organizing the
structure in an optimal way so that the
regulations on the subject, Responding to the needs of personnel,
Protecting staff and victims, Guiding staff towards
actions to combat violence.