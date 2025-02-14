The exceptional growth of container traffic in the Port of Long Beach continues

In January 2025, the exceptional growth of the
container traffic in the port of Long Beach, which in the month
handled 953 thousand TEU containers, a volume that represents a
increase of +41.4% over January last year and the record for
this month of the year and the second best result
monthly average, being lower only than the historical record of
977 thousand TEUs registered in October 2024.
Last month the full containers at the disembarkation and the containers
empty, equal to 472 thousand TEUs (+45.0%) and 382 thousand TEUs respectively
(+45.9%), marked the highest figure for the
month of January. Full containers at embarkation, with 99 thousand TEUs,
showed a smaller increase of +14.0%.