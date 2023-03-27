APM Terminals collaborates with Hateco in the construction of the new container terminal in Haiphong
It will provide financial, operational and technical support to the Vietnamese company
March 27, 2023
APM Terminals, the termination company of the group Danish shipowner A.P. Møller-Mærsk, has signed a Strategic partnership agreement with the port group, logistic and Vietnamese real estate Hateco which is undergoing the project for build two docks for container traffic in the area Lach Huyen outpost of the port of Haiphong, work that is it was authorized a year ago by the Hanoi government.
The agreement provides APM Terminals with support financial, operational and technical for the realization of the Hateco Haiphong International Container Terminal (HHIT), terminal which will be equipped with two platforms each with a length of 450 meters and in able to serve container ships with a capacity of up to 18.000-20.000 teu. Hateco plans to complete construction, started last July, and the equipment of the new container terminal by the end of 2024 and to make it operational in the first quarter of 2025. Initially the landing will be equipped with five quay cranes and 14 road gantry cranes. The project It also provides for the construction of two 200-meter-long berths for serve river barges with a capacity of 160 teu. The total investment planned is about 9,000 billion by Dong ($382 million).
