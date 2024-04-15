In the first quarter of 2024, the Port of Singapore handled ten million containers (+10.7%)
Overall freight traffic increased by +7.6%
Singapore
April 15, 2024
In the first quarter of 2024, the Port of Singapore
handled 154.9 million tonnes of goods, with an increase in
by +7.6% over the same period last year. Growth is
was driven by the +7.8% increase in containerized cargo
amounted to 89.3 million tonnes, with a handling of
containers amounting to almost ten million TEUs (+10.7%) and rising
of bulk, with oil traffic totalling 53.0
million tonnes (+8.8%) and other bulk cargoes
results of 6.3 million tonnes (+9.4%). Goods
decreased by -4.7% to 6.3 million
Tons.
In the first quarter of this year, fuel sales
in the Asian port amounted to 13.9 million
tonnes (+12.2%), mainly including over 7.8 million tonnes
tonnes of low-sulphur LSFO fuel (+2.5%), almost
4.9 million tons of marine fuel oil (+32.9%) and 924 thousand
tonnes of LSMGO low sulphur marine diesel fuel
(-0,3%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher