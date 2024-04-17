d'Amico International Shipping orders two new LR1 tankers

d'Amico Tankers D.A.C. (Ireland), operating subsidiary of
d'Amico International Shipping, has ordered the shipyard
Chinese Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co. the construction of two
Long Range tankers of 75,000 deadweight tons at a
Contract price of $55.4 million each. It is expected that
whereas the two new tankers will be taken over in September and
November 2027.
To date, the DIS fleet includes 34 double-hulled tankers
(MR, Handysize and LR1, of which 26 owned vessels, five at
and three bareboat charters), with an average age
on bareboat owned and chartered vessels
equal to 8.8 years.
Highlighting that the order will further strengthen the
presence of DIS in the LR1 segment, reaching a total of eight
of these ships in its fleet, the Chairman and Managing Director
delegate of d'Amico International Shipping, Paolo d'Amico,
"This market segment will continue to
to offer attractive returns in the coming years. In fact - it has
Explained - On the one hand, the Product Tanker Orderbook is still
rather small, particularly for this segment of vessels, and
on the other hand, the structural process of capacity reallocation
refining away from some of the world's most important refining areas.
consumption will continue to stimulate demand measured in
tonne-miles and is expected to further benefit LR1 vessels,
which are already in high demand by our customers at the moment."