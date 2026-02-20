In October, construction of the cruise terminal at the San Cataldo Pier in Taranto will begin

The terminal operator Global Ports Holding (GPH), which is
the world's leading independent operator in the
cruises and is part of the Turkish group Global Investment Holdings
(GIH), announced today that Taranto Cruise Port, the subsidiary of the
established about five years ago for traffic management
cruise in the port of Taranto
(
of 30
April
2021), obtained permission to build the new
cruise terminal at the San Cataldo Pier of the Apulian port of call
having signed a special agreement with the president
of the Port System Authority of the Ionian Sea, Giovanni
Gugliotti.
The start of the works is scheduled for next October with
the aim of completing construction by March 2027.
P>Global Ports Holding has specified that it will invest over 4.5
million euros in the construction of the terminal which will have a
total area of about 2,250 square meters and that the goal
is to open the structure to events in the near future that
involve the city.