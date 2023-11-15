In the third quarter, container traffic in the port terminals of the Eurokai network decreased by -4.2% percent
In the first nine months of 2023, the decline was -8.8% percent
Amburgo
November 15, 2023
The recent trend of degrowth of container traffic handled by the port terminals owned by Eurokai or participated by the German company could cause several observers to convince themselves of the hypothesis, plausible but opinionated, whereas the phase of reduction or stagnation of containerized maritime traffic currently in place in the world's major maritime markets penalises the independent terminalist companies rather than those participated in or controlled by containerized shipping companies, which are increasingly extending their scope to the activities that take place on port benches and in land and air supply chains.
The resulting thesis of this presupposition, which would appear to be supported by traffic in the different terminals that are part of the Eurokai network, is that the German companies ' terminals in Germany and Italy suffer the most from the effects of the stage of relative distress of containerized shipping not benefitting from the direct support of shipping companies interested in bringing volumes of cargoes into these port terminals as a shareholder of the companies that li manage. What is happening in the terminals of the Eurokai network, which are operated by companies that are owned by shipping companies. It is the case of the terminals in the Moroccan port of Tanger Med, through which it passes much of the remaining share of traffic that Eurokai moves out of Germany and Italy. The German company is present in the Moroccan stopover through the Eurogate Tanger and the Tanger Alliance. The first operates the container terminal 2 of the port area I Tanger Med and is participated in 50% by the TangerMedGate-in turn participated in 40% by Eurogate (50% Eurokai and 50% BLG), 40% by the Contship Italia (66.6% Eurokai and 33.4% Eurogate) and 20% per cent from Terminal Link (51% CMA CGM and 49% China Merchants Port Holdings)-, to 30% from the Terminal Link that is controlled by the French shipping company CMA CGM and 20% by the shipping company elvetica Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). The Tanger Alliance operates the container terminal 3 of Tanger Med's port area and is 50% percent more an action by the Moroccan port group Marsa Maroc, 20% percent from Eurogate, 20% percent from Contship Italia and 10% percent from the shipping company. German Hapag-Lloyd. The same observers would reassure that the support from containerized shipping companies to the port terminals of which they are operated will also be guaranteed to the Damietta Alliance Container Terminal, the company that will manage a new container terminal in the Egyptian port of Damietta and which is participated in 39% by the Hapag-Lloyd shipping company that entrenches the Eurogate partners (29.5%), Contship Italia (29.5%), Middle East Logistics & Consultant (1%) and Ship & C.R.E.W. (1%).
These observers said further evidence of the key role of shipping companies for the success or not of the operating activity of the terminally-ended companies was in the third quarter of this year when the network's terminals in Eurokai that are participated by ride-hailing companies have recorded an increase in the volume of handling traffic, thing that didn't happen in the almost totality of the other managed terminals independently of the company primarily through the 50:50 joint venture with the compatriate BLG Logistics and through Contship Italia. In the period the terminals in the port of Tanger Med handled a record traffic equal to 717mila teu, an increase of 11.6% percent in the third quarter of 2022.
In the third quarter of 2023, the negative trend of traffic in the German terminals in Eurokai which handled a total of 1.65 million teu (-9.5%), including 1.07 million in the port of Bremerhaven (-5.9%), was continued, 455mila in the port of Hamburg (-10.9%) and 119mila teu in the port of Wilhelmshaven (-29.8%). Same trend in Italy, where the group's terminals have handled 368mila teu (-6.4%), of which 249mila handled in the port of La Spezia (-8.5%), 42mila in that of Ravenna (-11.7%) and 77mila teu in the port of Salerno (+ 4.7%). The other terminals in the group, including those in Tanger Med, have handled 815mila teu (+ 10.3%), including 98mila teu handling in the Cypriot port of Limassol (+ 7.9%).
In the third quarter of this year, the total volume of traffic in the Eurokai terminals amounted to 2.83 million teu, with a -4.2% decrease in the same period in 2022 to which it also marginally contributed to the cessation of business activity. in the Russian port of Ust-Luga where in the third quarter of 2022, 5mila teu had been handled.
In the first nine months of 2023 total traffic was 8.26 million teu, with a -8.8% percent drop on the January-September period last year that included 14mila teu handling at Ust Luga. The heaviest backsliding (-17.5%) is the one recorded by the port of La Spezia where, evidently, do not bear fruit the promotional initiatives of the Port Authority of the East Ligurian Sea based on conveyor activities paid by the institution and on communications through televisions and printed paper always paid by the Port Authority through contractual arrangements that oblige the media to see information provided by the port authority and rarely reported to the spectator and the reader, as it should be, such as promotional ads.
