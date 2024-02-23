CMA CGM is back at a loss after 15 consecutive quarters of earnings

In the last quarter of 2023, the trend of
Double-digit percentage decrease in Group revenues
French owner CMA CGM which characterized throughout the year and
which was generated by the reduction in the turnover of the
containerised shipping segment, which in the
the second half of 2023 also affected the other major
The Group's sector of activity is logistics. This
trend caused a return to an economic loss after 15
consecutive quarters of earnings.
In the period October-December last year, revenues were
amounted to $10.6 billion, down -37.4%
compared to the same period of 2022, of which €5.5 billion (-46.6%)
generated by the containerized shipping sector, 3.9 billion
(-14.9%) from logistics activities and $549 million
(+30.0%) from other activities. Ebitda was
€1.0 billion (-82.5%), with a contribution of €630 million
(-88.2%) from containerised maritime transport, of €343 million
logistics activities (+25.5%) and €29 million (-69.8%)
from other activities. The quarter has been archived
with a net loss of -$90 million compared to a profit
net of over €3.0 billion in the last quarter of 2022.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, container cargo volumes
transported by the group's fleet amounted to 5.5 million
TEU (+6.8%). Throughout the year, the containers transported were
more than 21.8 million TEUs, with an increase of
+0.5% on 2022.
In the 2023 financial year, revenues amounted to 47.0
billion (-36.9%), of which 31.4 billion (-46.7%) produced
from the activity of the container ship fleet, 15.2
billion (-5.5%) from logistics activities and 2.0 billion
(+10.8%) from other activities. Ebitda was
totalled €9.0 billion (-72.9%), with a contribution of €7.4 billion
(-76.6%) from shipping, €1.4 billion (+12.5%) from logistics and
€236 million (-47.3%) from other activities. CMA CGM has
closed the year 2023 with a net profit of over 3.6 billion compared to
net profit of €24.9 billion in the previous year.
Commenting on the results achieved in 2023, the administrator
delegate of the French group, Rodolphe Saadé, noted that
"During the year, the conditions of the shipping market were
progressively worsened. Our results are declining, as
We expected it. Logistics, on the other hand," Saadé pointed out
is proving to be more resilient and is a part of the
significant impact of our business. Now our group rests on
two solid pillars, which will allow us to address the challenges of the
cyclical changes more efficiently'. A second
The pillar of logistics, which CMA CGM has recently
strongly strengthened with the acquisition of compatriot Bolloré
Logistics, an operation that today has been approved by the
European Commission
