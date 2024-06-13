Compagnie de Transports au Maroc completes the acquisition of 51% of the share capital of Africa Morocco Links

The Moroccan public transport company Compagnie de
Transports au Maroc (CTM) has announced the completion, after
obtaining authorisations from the authorities
the acquisition of 51% of the company's share capital
Africa Morocco Links (AML) which has been divested
by the Bank of Africa
(
of 9
April
2024). CTM announced that the transaction brought to
was worth 307 million dirhams (28 million dirhams).
euro).
Africa Morocco Links was established in 2016
(
of 17
June 2016) and operates maritime connections between Europe and the
Morocco on the routes between the ports of Tanger Med and Algeciras and between the
ports of Tangier and Tarifa.