Assarmatori has no doubts: LNG is the fuel for the decarbonization of shipping
A catalogue of alternative fuels available at each port of call is not reasonably applicable to Italian ports
Roma
July 2, 2024
Assarmatori has no doubts: the fuel needed to allow the
Decarbonization of shipping is natural gas
liquified. "Liquefied natural gas - the
President of the Shipowners' Association, Stefano Messina, in
On the occasion of today's meeting of the organization - it is the
fuel to focus on to accompany shipping in the
energy transition and with its large-scale use it is possible to
already contribute to the achievement of the objectives set
from the European Union. The government, he urged, must follow us on
this road." Messina pointed out that 'the concept of
technological neutrality, i.e. a catalogue of fuels
available at each airport, it is not reasonable to
applicable to Italian ports; ports nestled within a
urban fabric that makes the presence of an entire range unthinkable
of depots for the supply of ships. The identification of
which fuel is chosen - he explained - must take place at sea,
because only shipowners have all the parameters at their disposal,
including technological capabilities and awareness of
investment, which are essential for making choices. Ask
Therefore, the Government to set up a review table to define
the needs of shipping companies and on the basis of these
open a concrete dialogue with the European Commission:
of extraordinary importance, especially for the trafficking of
proximity, i.e. those linked to the presence of
distribution facilities in the main ports of call in Italy and in the
Mediterranean. The future of local maritime public transport,
of the Motorways of the Sea, cruise traffic and
connections with the islands, all markets in which Italy occupies
a leading position - underlined the president of Assarmatori
- depends on the choices that will be made with regard to the
availability of alternative fuels to be
used by these units'.
In addition to needs specifically related to transport
maritime and port supplies, the consideration of
of Messina is also based on the importance of
gas supplies are also covering for industry
Italy, especially in light of the strong geopolitical tensions that
Eastern Europe and the Middle East: "in 2023 - he
- Italian gas imports via pipeline are
decreased by 22.51% compared to 2022; Over the same period of time, the
On the other hand, imports of liquid gas, by ship, are
increased by more than 16%. A clear trend, which in the first six months
of 2024 has been further consolidated. I'm sure
that at the end of the year, when we have the final numbers, we will record
a further increase in the supply that takes place precisely
thanks to maritime transport, unequivocally demonstrating the
the importance of this asset for our country."
In his report to the Assembly, which we publish in the
section "Forums
of Shipping and Logistics", Messina is
intervened again on flagging out, i.e. the phenomenon that sees
An increasing number of ships armed by Italian shipowners change
abandoning the national flag: "It's worth it - he said
- reiterate once again: shipowners do not
They choose to change the flag by replacing it on their ships with a
flag of convenience; This is not the case: what
search, and which they often even find in state registers
Member States of the European Union, is less bureaucracy, which is
translates into efficiency, speed, lower running costs for the same
safety and certifications. However, I would like to give credit to the
government, members of Parliament, heads of the various
administrations, because a lot has been done in the
Last few months: we ask you not to give up and to bring home the
Result to defend the competitiveness of the flag
Italian. Our hope is that next year we will be able to
Talk about the rules that remain to be refined with new
Measures. There is a lot to do, but it will be crucial
A compact cluster with indisputable professional skills."
On the occasion of the association's assembly, at which he was
Chris Bonett, Minister of Transport,
Minister of Infrastructure and Public Works of Malta, the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Public Works
Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi,
urged the next European Commission to "commit itself to
a lot on maritime connectivity, better," he said
if with a "Mediterranean" commissioner'. In
In particular, Rixi listed several issues that the executive body
should address: 'among the priorities - he
specified - we report the revision of the directive
on the extension of the ETS to the seafarer, the promotion of a
European regulatory intervention to strengthen the role of logistics
and maritime connectivity as a tool for autonomy
European strategic strategy, the promotion of investment at European level
on new fuels'.
Referring to the exchange of views with Minister Bonnet,
Rixi explained that the discussion "was useful for
strengthen coordination on the actions to be put in place and it is necessary to
It is precisely our membership of different political groups - he has
added - to give greater strength to our proposals, because
of general interest. Maintaining strong cohesion between countries
seafarers, regardless of their political affiliation, will be
fundamental for the future of European competitiveness'.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher