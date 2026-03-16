Greece and Italy say no to the extension of Operation Aspides to the Strait of Hormuz area

No to the extension to the area of the Strait of Hormuz
of Operation Aspides, the European Union's military mission
to protect ships transiting the Red Sea threatened by
Houthi attacks that began at the end of 2023. They said so
almost in unison the spokesman of the Greek government, Pavlos
Marinakis, and the Italian Minister of Affairs, Antonio Tajani,
representatives of the executives of the two nations whose ships
currently constitute the naval force of the mission, in
meeting of the Council of Ministers in Brussels today
EU foreign affairs ministers whose agenda
includes the situation in the Middle East.
Marinakis stressed that "Operation Aspides is
geographically limited to the Red Sea and does not concern the Strait
of Hormuz' and that its objective 'is the
surveillance and protection of ships. This," he specified, "is
the involvement of Greece. After having had contact with the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs - added the government spokesman
of Athens - I reiterate that our country continues to ask
Iran to refrain from any action that obstructs freedom
navigation. It is fundamental, and the whole world understands it
The reason: universal application of international law.
This is the position of our country, which is for a long time
Return to diplomacy. And in no case, I repeat, do we intend to
to go to war".
Tajani highlighted that Operation Aspides "is
a defence mission" and therefore - he observed - "not
it seems to me that it can be extended to Hormuz."