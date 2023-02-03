The luxury cruise ship Seven Seas Grandeur has been launched in the Ancona shipyard of Fincantieri

In the shipyard of Fincantieri in Ancona it was the launch ceremony of Seven Seas Grandeur
, the third Luxury cruise ship that the navalmeccanica company is realizing for the shipping company Regent Seven Seas Cruises, luxury brand of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. Delivery is scheduled for November 2023. Like the first two units of its class, Seven Seas Grandeur
will have 55,500 gross tons and can accommodate only 746 passengers, with one of the highest staff-to-guest ratios of the sector. It will also be built by adopting the most advanced technologies in terms of environmental protection.
In addition to Regent Seven Seas Cruises, to which Fincantieri has delivered Seven Seas Explorer (2016) and Seven Seas Splendor (2020), are part of the Norwegian Cruise Line group Holdings the Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) brands, which will receive from Fincantieri five other units of the "Prima" class, and Oceania Cruises, for which the group has in its portfolio two new generation that will start the "Allura" class.