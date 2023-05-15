testata inforMARE
In the first three months of the 2023 traffic in the port of Koper is dropped of -4,2%
Containers, conventional cargoes and solid bulk are decreasing
Lubiana
May 15, 2023
In the first quarter of this year the port of Koper has Handled 5.30 million tons of cargo, with a decrease of -4.2% on the same period of 2022. In the sector of miscellaneous goods, rolling stock traffic continued the trend of consistent growth having amounted to 419 thousand tons (+35.0%) while containerized volumes are dropped of -6.6% falling to 2.28 million tons and decreasing were also the goods conventional with 210 thousand tons (- 31.7%). Also The positive trend of liquid bulk continued with a handling of 1.08 million tons. Dry bulk is dropped of -17.0% to 1,31 million tons.
