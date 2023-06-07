Fratelli Cosulich rents a LNG bettolina to the Dutch Titan

The Italian Fratelli Cosulich has signed with the Dutch Titan a time charter contract related to the LNG bunker vessel Alice Cosulich
of the Trieste company which is was recently delivered to the Amsterdam company in Asia. The bettolina for the bunkering of liquefied natural gas will begin operations in Europe in the fourth quarter of this year. Alice Cosulich
has a capacity of 8,200 cubic meters of LNG.
In the first quarter of next year Fratelli Cosulich will take in delivery of the sister unit of Alice Cosulich.