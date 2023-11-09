Cosulich Brothers sets up an express delivery company in the United Kingdom

The British Express Global UK, a subsidiary of the
Express Global international shipping of the Italian group
Cosulich Brothers, established Express Global Transport Ltd., a
Express Transport Division operating throughout the country
activity, ranging from the regional distribution of
parcels to urgent dedicated dispatch of shipments up to 1,500
Kg. Fratelli Cosulich explained that the initiative was born
the desire to diversify into a model based on
assets, moving away from the traditional style of the freight forwarder and
the ability to enter new markets with its own
services.
Express Global Transport will be strategically headquartered in
Felixstowe, the largest port in the United Kingdom, with
excellent infrastructure links to London and the heart of the
Country.