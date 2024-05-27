Wallenius Wilhelmsen sells its Melbourne ro-ro terminal to Australian Amalgamated Terminals

The Wallenius Wilhelmsen Group, one of the world's leading
logistics and maritime transport of motor vehicles with
a fleet of 125 garage vessels, has signed a binding agreement for
sell Melbourne International RoRo & Auto Terminal
(MIRRAT), the company that operates the terminal of the same name and
break-bulk of the Port of Melbourne, to the port operator Australian
Amalgamated Terminals of Australian logistics group Qube Holdings
AU$332.5 million (AU$220 million
USA). The sale is expected to be increased to
during the third quarter of this year after the
the approval of the competent authorities.
Wallenius Wilhelmsen specified that he will continue to
use the MIRRAT terminal, which is currently the only one in the
the group's terminal network located in Australia and is the world's largest
largest in the nation, and that the sale will not have a
impact on its customers.