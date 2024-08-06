Vard signs a contract for the design and construction of an energy construction vessel

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has signed
a contract for the design and construction of an energy
construction vessel (ECV) for Wind Energy Construction, a company
Norwegian partially owned by the founders of Norwind Offshore.
The parties also agreed on an option for a second vessel.
The new unit, which is scheduled for delivery in
second quarter of 2027, will be built, fitted,
commissioned and delivered at the Vard Vung Tau shipyard in
Viet Nam. The ship will have a length of 111.5 meters, a
width of 22.4 meters and will be able to accommodate 120 people. The
The new ECV will be based on the VARD 3 11 design, specially designed by the
designed for the offshore and subsea wind market,
including inspection, maintenance and repair of pipelines,
in addition to the construction and installation of infrastructure on and
below sea level.
This ship will be the first in Vard to include a
compensated electric motion control gangway (ECMC)
permanently installed with integrated crane capabilities
3D compensation. It will also be equipped with a crane
150 tonne offshore sea motion compensation
to support the expanding renewable energy market.
This is the sixth ship that Norwind's ownership
Offshore commissioned Vard, with the previous five units
commissioning service operation vessels (CSOV).