Saipem has been awarded an offshore EPCI contract from BP in Indonesia

Italy's Saipem, in consortium with Indonesia's PT Meindo
Elang Indah, has been awarded an EPCI offshore contract by
BP Berau Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of
oil company BP The EPCI contract is part of a
Tangguh UCC Project which includes
the development of the Ubadari field, the recovery of gas through the
carbon capture, utilisation and storage (EGR/CCUS) and carbon capture,
which is operated by BP Berau Ltd. and located in
in the province of Papua Barat, Indonesia. The value of the
contract is approximately $1.2 billion and the share of
Saipem amounts to about one billion dollars.
The Tangguh UCC project includes the production of
natural gas from the Ubadari offshore field and its transport
to the onshore LNG plant, where it will undergo a
of CO2 separation. The captured CO2 will be
subsequently sent to an offshore platform for the
reinjection into the field, contributing to the extraction of further
natural gas resources.
Saipem's activities include engineering,
the procurement, construction and installation of two
wellhead platforms, a platform for reinjection
of CO2 and about 90 kilometers of associated pipelines. The
platforms will be manufactured locally in Karimun, the most
Saipem's largest shipyard in the world and one of the largest in the region
in Southeast Asia, with more than 5,000 employees and an area of
approximately 1.4 million square meters, including a marine base and
Docks.