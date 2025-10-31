The company MSC Cruises has started the plan of restructuring of two own ships from cruise in the ship yard of the Napoleonic group Palumbo in Malta, where the works of modernization of Magnificent MSC
, ship that will be equipped with 63 new suites. The completion of operations on the ship, which has been in service since 2010, is scheduled for next December.
Also MSC Poetry, twin ship Magnificent MSC, will enter the famine basin at Palumbo Malta Shipyard next February for a refitting intervention that between the works previews the introduction of 69 suites. The cruise ship will return to fleet in time for the debut in Alaska scheduled for May 2026.