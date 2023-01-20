Saipem has been awarded two offshore contracts for an amount of 900 million dollars

Saipem has been awarded two offshore contracts for a total amount of approximately 900 million dollars. The first contract, in partnership with Aker Solutions do Brasil, is awarded by TotalEnergies for the LAPA development project Southwest (LAPA SW), a deepwater oil field in the Santos Basin in the South Atlantic, 270 kilometres to the off the coast of São Paulo, Brazil. The scope of work involves engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of submarine umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF), as well as subsea production systems (SPS). Yes is the first integrated SURF and SPS project ever awarded by TotalEnergies. Saipem has specified that it will enhance the maximum local content using its own shipyard in Guarujá CTCO (Centro de Tecnologia e Construção Offshore) for logistics activities and the manufacture of quadruple joints and other production activities.
The other contract was awarded to Saipem by Equinor for the Irpa Pipeline project. The project, in deep water in the Norwegian Sea, consists in the installation of a pipeline 80-kilometer pipe-in-pipe connecting production model submarine of the Irpa field to the existing Aasta platform Hansteen. Offshore operations are planned for 2025 and will be executed by Saipem's flagship Castorone .