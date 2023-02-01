Last year the ship traffic in the Bosphorus Strait is diminished of -8,8%

There were 35,146, with a decrease of -8.8% on the previous year, the ships transited in 2022 in the Bosphorus Strait, the important Turkish waterway allowing ship traffic between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean and which has become in recent months one of the "hottest" points of the relationship between nations in consideration of the Russia-Ukraine war in progress since last 24 February.
The decrease was due to the reduction in transits in the Strait of the main types of ships departing from those for the transport of general goods that last year were were 15,371 (-9.0%). Bulk carriers also decreased with 7,076 units transited (-18.5%), container ships with 2,426 (-11.3%) and livestock ships with 491 units (-13.3%). In on the other hand, the chemical tankers increased with 2,782 units (+3.0%), while gas tankers fell with 424 units (-8.2%) and Transit of other tankers increased with 5,447 units (+7,1%).
In the fourth quarter of 2022 alone, altogether 9.309 ships, with a reduction of -5,1% on the corresponding period of the previous year. Cargo ships general were 3,939 (-4.6%), bulk carriers 2,005 (-15.0%), container ships 677 (-1.6%), chemical tankers 733 (-15.8%), Gas tankers 115 (+16.2%) and tankers of other types 1,409 (+17,8%).