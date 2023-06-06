Port of Civitavecchia, increase in the surcharge on goods to finance the further extension of the rampart

The Management Committee of the Authority of Harbour System of the Central Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, meeting yesterday, deliberated Unanimous increase in the rate of the surcharge on goods loaded and landed in the port of Civitavecchia, price increase which is aimed at financing the additional extension of the Cristoforo Colombo antemural. 'It is - it has emphasized the president of the AdSP, Pino Musolino - of a work which in addition to having a strong value from the point of view of infrastructural development of the airport, it is very important also for the safety of navigation». Musolino has recalled that 'the work was financed in the PNRR for about 60 million and the cost has risen from 69 million originally planned to approximately 106 million with the increase generalized commodity prices. The AdSP - explained The president of the institution - will cover the remaining 45 million with an additional draft of the EIB loan and to meet the costs financial of the operation it was necessary to resort the increase in the rate of the surcharge by 0.724 euros to ton. We would have gladly done without it, since it is a recessive measure, however - it has specified - necessary not to lose 60 million of public resources, for which by Next December 31 it is necessary to have stipulated a legally binding obligation, and the possibility of to carry out such an important work. The increase anyway will enter into force from the first of January and if there are if it was possible to find the 45 million differently missing, a total cancellation is already planned, or partial increase in the rate'.
Among the other resolutions approved by the Management Committee, the on inclusion in the strategic configuration plan of the commercial area and the northern port of the former Privilege area ( of 22 February 2022). "We will not commit - he wanted to clarify Musolino - the same mistake for the third time. After succeeding to recover a valuable area of the port, which should be remembered by the point of view of the intended use has never been used as a shipbuilding, as indeed it was normal that it was A few hundred meters from the water, the compendium will be dedicated to logistics and we hope that soon it will also be freed from the bulky presence of the hull, which has become a real symbol of a gigantic failure. We invited the stakeholders to present ideas and proposals for the best use of that area, while shipbuilding will have its natural location, also provided for in the Port Regulatory Plan, to the Mattonara».
At the end of the session, Musolino on behalf of the institution and of the whole Port Cluster greeted and thanked for the work done the Rear Admiral Filippo Marini, who will leave the command of the port of Civitavecchia and the Maritime Directorate of the Lazio to take on the same position in Venice, with the degree of admiral.