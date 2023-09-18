At the MITO terminal of the port of Cagliari the first container ship leaving a Ukrainian port

The Grendi group has announced that at the terminal of its
MITO branch in the port of Cagliari has arrived the first
container ship leaving a Ukrainian port that has exceeded the
blockade of the port of Odessa and that, after a stopover in Istanbul, has
Chosen the Sardinian port as a safe port for the unloading of 2,114
container pairs to 3.474 teu, operation that has been realized
in about 48 hours of quay operation.
The container holder Joseph Schulte, which due to the
conflict in Ukraine was blocked in the port of Odessa since February
2022, then left empty. The ship arrived at
Cagliari on 29 August and, having completed the customs formalities, the
Disembarkation operations began on 4 September at 9.30 a.m. and
They ended on 6 September at 2 pm.