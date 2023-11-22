Rear Admiral Antonio Ranieri has been appointed extraordinary commissioner of the Port Authority of the Strait

Rear Admiral Antonio Ranieri has been appointed
Special Commissioner of the Port System Authority
of the Strait, the body that manages the ports of Messina, Tremestieri,
Milazzo, Villa San Giovanni, Reggio Calabria and Saline. The appointment is
was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.
Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, to the presidents of the
Calabria and Sicily regions, Roberto Occhiuto and Renato Schifani.
Salvini specified that the appointment took place "in
Virtue of experience and professional skills
held, also in light of the current position of Director
and master of the port of Catania'.