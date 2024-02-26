Christened the fifth full container ship to join the fleet of the Genoese Messina

It was christened with the name Jolly Clivia
the
fifth full container ship in the fleet of the Genoese Ignazio
Messina & C., previously made up of only con-ro ships. The
Transfer of ownership took place in the port of
Singapore and the new unit, 262 meters long by 32 meters long.
width, will sail towards Europe, making a stopover first at
Mundra, then to Jebel Ali Dubai and Karachi to arrive in Genoa at the end of the
March and be included in the company's regular line
between the Mediterranean, the Red Sea, the Middle East and India.
The crew is made up of 22 members, 16 of whom are Italian
including Commander Simone Galli of Naples.
Built in 2010, in the South Korean Hyundai Samho Heavy shipyard
Industries, Jolly Clivia was owned by a
German company. The ship is capable of carrying 4,400
container teu and joins the four full container units
acquired in recent months by the Genoese group, all in the range between
4,400 and 4,600 TEUs.