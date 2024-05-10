In the first three months of 2024, Wan Hai Lines' revenues grew by +8.1%

In the first quarter of this year, the shipping company
Containerized Wan Hai Lines (WHL) has left behind
six quarterly periods of reduced turnover, having
recorded revenues of 27.6 billion Taiwanese dollars (852 billion
million US dollars), with an increase of +8.1% compared to the previous year.
first three months of 2023. The operating result and the result
net income were both positive and equal to 2.2
billion and $4.6 billion of Taiwan compared to
Negative sign for -€3.2 billion and -€2.1 billion in the first quarter
last year.