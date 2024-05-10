testata inforMARE
SHIPPING
In the first three months of 2024, Wan Hai Lines' revenues grew by +8.1%
Net income of approximately $143 million
Taipei
May 10, 2024
In the first quarter of this year, the shipping company Containerized Wan Hai Lines (WHL) has left behind six quarterly periods of reduced turnover, having recorded revenues of 27.6 billion Taiwanese dollars (852 billion million US dollars), with an increase of +8.1% compared to the previous year. first three months of 2023. The operating result and the result net income were both positive and equal to 2.2 billion and $4.6 billion of Taiwan compared to Negative sign for -€3.2 billion and -€2.1 billion in the first quarter last year.
SHIPPING
In 2023, the traffic of short sea shipping between Spain and Italy fell by -5.2% percent.
Madrid
The motorways of the sea have risen to ten compared to seven in 2022
In the first quarter of 2024, the net profit of Yang Ming grew by +173,1 percent.
Keelung
The board has deliberated the purchase of new containers
INDUSTRY
Leonardo signs binding agreement for sale of Underwater Armaments & Systems to Fincantieri
Rome
Total transaction value of a maximum of 415 million euros
PORTS
Uiltransport, well the amendment for workers of agencies for the port work of Gioia Tauro and Taranto
Rome
Provides for the extension of the allowance up to December
PORTS
To develop its resilience the port of Livorno looks to the southern shore of the Mediterranean
Livorno
Next month an agreement with the Egyptian port of Damietta
ENVIRONMENT
Decarbonization of shipping could create up to four million jobs in the energy supply chain
Copenhagen
Study of the Getting to Zero Coalition
In the first three months of 2024 the traffic in goods in the port of Venice decreased by -9.8%
Venice
Growth of liquid bulk and rotatable bulk. Decline of solid bulk and containers
COMPANIES
ISS-Tositti and intergroup have established the newco ISS-Tositti Agency
SHIPPING
Rasmussen (Bimco) : When the ships return to cross Suez shipping containerized shipping will have to reckon with an excess of stir
Copenhagen
Currently the impact of record deliveries of container carriers is absorbed by the additional capacity needed for the route around Africa
SHIPPING
U.S. Intermarine enters the segment of the reins
Houston
Established the Intermarine Bulk Carriers that will manage the bulk carriers of the German group Harren
NEWS
President of the Liguria Region, former president of West Liguria's AdSP, and entrepreneur Spinelli
Genoa
Among those achieved by the measures, the president of Ente Bacini
WWF, sustainable planning for the largest marine areas in the EU is fragmented and incomplete
Brussels
The most discomforting scenario is that of the Mediterranean basin
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
In the first quarter the performance of combined transport in the EU kicked off
Brussels
Decrease in container traffic, strikes, work on infrastructure and weak economy among causes
SHIPPING
Maersk warns that the expansion of the crisis area in the Middle East increases shipping costs
Copenhagen
Reported a 15 -20% reduction in capacity on the route from the Far East to the North Europe / Mediterranean
SHIPPING
FS Logistics Pole orders Alstom 70 new locomotives with the option to buy more 30
Go Ligure
Commits from more than 323 million. Taking delivery to go Ligure a locomotive for freight transport
TRADE
COSCO activates an e-commerce system to provide spare parts and services to the naval sector
Shanghai
Is aimed at domestic and foreign customers
LOGISTICS
Joint venture of Autamarocchi and Cosulich for logistics on rubber at the service of the steel industry
Genoa
NEWS
Iran announces release of crew of container ship MSC Aries
Tehran
Foreign Minister confirms that seamen from the seized ship will be allowed to leave the country.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Merlo (Federlogistics) relaunches the alarm over the impact of the bridge over the Strait of Messina on naval traffic
Palermo
In the first three months of this year, maritime traffic in the Bosphorus Strait increased by 9.3%
Ankara
Growth of transits of all major typologies of naviglio
PORTS
In the first three months of 2024, cruise traffic in Global Ports Holding's terminals increased by 30% percent.
London
The consortium led by GPH has been selected as a preferential bidder for the Casablanca cruise terminal
In the first quarter of 2024, Maersk Group revenues fell by -13.0% percent.
Copenhagen
7.0% increase in the operating costs of containerized shipping
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings scores record results for first quarter
Miami
Also recorded is the highest level of bookings ever
PORTS
In the first three months of this year, Chinese ports have handled 76.7 million containers (+ 10.0%)
Beijing
The overall traffic of goods with foreign has grown by 9.5%
PORTS
Of the 80 billion needed investment in EU ports in the next decade, a relevant quota is for the energy transition
Brussels
Indispensable public funding in order to be able to implement planned projects
In the first three months of 2024, China's COSCO Shipowners Group Revenues rose again.
Shanghai
In sensitive growth (+ 10.5%) containerized cargoes carried by the fleet with the exception of those on the Asia-Europe route (-9.2%)
In resumption of container traffic in the terminals of Eurogate-Contship Italia in the last quarter of 2023
Hamburg
Decline in eventful volumes in Germany. Growth in Italy and activity records in Tanger terminals Med and Limassol
PORTS
In the first three months of 2024, container traffic handled by COSCO Shipping Ports increased by 9.2%
Hong Kong
Revenue up 1.4%
SHIPPING
ECSA, well the EU production target of 40% relatively to clean fuel for shipping
Brussels
Raptis : We will work to ensure that this benchmark translates into immediate actions
PORTS
Port Marghera, okay to renewal of concession at Terminal Intermodal Venice
Venice
It will expire in 2050. Approved the 2023 budget of the AdSP of the Northern Adriatic
PORTS
In the first quarter of 2024 container traffic in the port terminals of China's CMPort grew by 9.0%
Hong Kong
Exceptional first quarter of year for Royal Caribbean Cruises
Miami
Historic record of passengers embarked. Spike in economic performance for the period. Liberty : The one in progress is the best wave season in history
PORTS
In the third quarter of 2023 the traffic in goods in EU ports decreased by -6.5%
Luxembourg
The loads at landing and boarding dropped by -7.2% and -5.4%, respectively.
COMPANIES
The performance of Bureau Veritas in the shipping and offshore sector is growing.
Paris
Record of order book and fleet value in class
PORTS
Approved the 2023 consuntive budget of the AdSP of the Northern Tirreno Sea
Livorno
Last year the number of port workers in Livorno and Piombino decreased by 46 units by falling to 1,767, of which 1,499 were operating (1,632 in 2022) and 268 administrative (181)
The MSC Group presents an offer to buy the Gram Car Carriers, the world's third largest carrier in the PCTC segment
Oslo
The proposal, worth about 653 million euros, was accepted by the Board of the Norwegian company and its main shareholders.
At the construction site Fincantieri in Marghera the varo of the Norwegian cruise ship Norwegian Aqua
CRUISES
At the construction site Fincantieri in Marghera the launch of the cruise ship Norwegian Aqua
Trieste / Miami
It is 322 meters long and has a gross tonnage of 156,300 tons
COMPANIES
Paolo Guidi has been named general manager of CMA CGM Italy
Marseille
The first May will take over in Romain Vigneaux
HHLA will acquire 51% of the capital of Austrian intermodal transport company Roland Spedition
Hamburg
Its network connects ports in Hamburg, Antwerp, Bremerhaven, Koper, Rotterdam and Trieste.
Kuehne + Nagel's downward trend in economic performance continues.
Schindellegi
In growth the handling of volumes of sea and air shipments
SHIPYARDS
Vard will build two Commissioning Service Operation Vessel
Trieste
They are intended for a company in Taiwan
PORTS
The new maritime station of the port of Termoli is running.
Termoles
In 2023 the Molisan climber handled more than 217mila passengers (+ 5%)
SHIPPING
New line of CTN that links the ports of La Goulette, Livorno, Salerno and Rades
Genoa
Will be inaugurated on May 21
Taipei
Net profit of approximately 143 million US dollars
Taipei / Keelung
In April, it increased by 42.4% percent and 35.3% percent, respectively.
INDUSTRY
Evergreen orders 10,000 new containers
Taipei
Committed 32.3 million to the Dong Fang International Container (Hong Kong)
SHIPYARDS
Vard will build an Ocean Energy Construction Vessel for Island Offshore
Trieste
It will be delivered in the first quarter of 2027. Option for two more ships
Lombardy among the most virtuous regions in food transport
Milan
Over 50% of the controlled temperature vehicles are matriculated in classes 5 and 6
SHIPPING
Positive quarterly economic performance by Wallenius Wilhelmsen
Lysaker / Oslo
Ad Emanuele Grimaldi on 5.12% of the capital of the Höegh Autoliners
PORTS
In the first three months of 2024, container traffic in New York increased by 11.7%
New York
In March, growth was 22.1% percent
PORTS
Inaugurated the road of connection with the new areas of the port of Piombino
Plunge
The infrastructure cost 10.1 million euros.
SHIPPING
First quarter of the year hardship for Finnlines
Helsinki
Accentuated increase in operating costs
LOGISTICS
In 2023 the turnover of Fercam decreased by -6%
Bolzano
Established a company in Lithuania
PORTS
ICTSI recorded record quarterly economic performance
Manila
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, the traffic of goods in Albanian ports increased by 3.4% percent
Tirana
Passengers decreased by -1.9%
TRADE
Speeding up the times to make the port of the Spezia and its retroport the first ZFD
The Spezia
They ask for maritime agents, customs officers and freight forwarders
PORTS
Air and passenger routing service in the ports of Olbia and Gulf Aranci
Cagliari
It will be managed by the Roman Italpol Fiduciary Services
PORTS
Decision to drop -15.1% percent of goods in the port of Taranto in the first quarter
Taranto
The loads at the landing decreased by -21.0% and those at the embarkation of -8.7%
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
This year the national forum for rail freight transport Mercintrain will be held in Padua
Padova
It will take place within the scope of Green Logistics Expo
SHIPYARDS
Inaugurated in Safaga, Egypt, a factory for the construction of tugboats
Safaga
Ten naval units will be carried out for Suez Canal Authority
SHIPPING
New Italy-Libya-Egypt service of Tarros and Messina
The Spezia / Genoa
It will be inaugurated in mid-June and made with two ships
PORTS
Tomorrow PSA Venice will open the Venetian terminal to the port community and the city
Venice
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hannibal plans to activate a rail link between Italy, Hungary and Romania
Melzo
Two weekly rotations will be inaugurated by the end of 2024.
PORTS
Approved the 2023 consuntive budget of the Central Tirreno's AdSP
Naples
Annunziata : the coming years, fundamentals to finalise the European investment of the PNRR
INDUSTRY
Sensitive increase in the production and sale of CIMC dry boxes
Hong Kong
Chinese firm responds to growth in demand
PORTS
Approved the consuntive budget 2023 of the AdSP of the South Tyrrhenic and Ionian
Joy Tauro
May 6 meeting at MIT on the future of the Gioia Tauro Port Agency
PORTS
The 2023 budget of the East Ligure Sea AdSP shows a primary surplus of six million
The Spezia
In the year new investments of around 17 million euros
INDUSTRY
Cargotec's quarterly net profit to 81.2 million (+ 11.8%)
Helsinki
In the first three months of 2024, revenues fell by -1.7% percent.
The negative trend of the economic performance of the ONE continues, less marked.
Singapore
In the first three months of 2024 the goods in containers carried by the fleet increased by 15.6%
SHIPPING
The Genovese Messina has taken delivery of the largest ship in its fleet
Genoa
The "Jolly Verde" is a 6,300-teu container ship
PORTS
The inclusion of the Civitavecchia port in the Core network of the TEN-T network is final.
Cyvitavecchia
On Wednesday the OK of the European Parliament
PORTS
Tomorrow in Livorno a conference on the history of the city port
Livorno
It will be talked about architecture, trade and politics between the XVI and the twentieth century
PORTS
On April 11, the sixth edition of the "Italian Port Days" will begin.
Rome
Also this year the project has been divided into two sessions : the first in the spring and the second from September 20 to October 20
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In 2023 the goods transported by Rail Cargo Group decreased by -11%
Vienna
Revenue in decline of -1.8%
INDUSTRY
Sustained quarterly growth of new orders acquired by Wärtsilä
Helsinki
In the first three months of this year, the group's revenues fell by -9.8% percent.
SHIPPING
DIS orders two more new tankers LR1
Luxamburgo
New commits at the Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co.
ACCIDENTS
An MSC container ship targeted with missiles and drones in the Gulf of Aden
San'a ' /Portsmouth
No damage to the ship and crew
PORTS
Approved the consuntive budget 2023 of the Central Adriatic AdSP
Ancona
INDUSTRY
In the first quarter of 2024 the orders of port means produced by Konecranes fell by -51.6%
Hyvinkää
SHIPPING
Grimaldi has taken delivery of the multipurpose ro-ro Great Abidjan
Naples
It is the fourth of six class ships "G5"
ACCIDENTS
Baltimore attributes to owner and operator of the ship Dali the blame for the collapse of the Key Bridge
Baltimore
They would have been established dysfunction to the power supply on board that would cause a blackout
EDUCATION
Grimaldi and IMAT have renewed the five-year agreement for the training of crews
Castel Volturno
Focus on new technologies installed on board ships
LOGISTICS
The quarterly economic performance of DSV is still declining
Hedehusene
In the first quarter of this year, the value of net profit decreased by -27.2%
PORTS
Approved the consuntive budget 2023 of the AdSP of the Sardinia Sea
Cagliari
An administration surplus of 530 million euros, of which more than 475 tied for works in progress
TRADE
US imports of dangerous goods have been penalized during the pandemic.
Washington
Survey by the Government Accountability Office
FREIGHT TERMINALS
In 2023 CEPIM-Parma's Interport recorded a growth of 6.8% of the value of production
Bianconese of Fontevivo
Net profit di788mila euro (+ 223.2%)
LOGISTICS
In the first quarter of 2024, UPS Group revenues fell by -5.3%
Atlanta
Net profit down -41.3%
SHIPPING
Grendi has perfected the purchase of the ship Wedellsborg
Milan
It will be renamed with the name of "Grenching Futura"
COMPANIES
Grimaldi consolidates its presence in China with new headquarters in Shanghai
Naples / Shanghai
Inaugurates the offices of the Grimaldi Shipping Agency Shanghai
PORTS
Approved the 2023 consuntive budget of the Western Ligure Sea AdSP
Genoa
The new endowment of the institution's organic plant provides for 50 hires, including three managerial positions
PORTS
First plant for the distribution of LNG and GNC to vehicles in the port of La Spezia
The Spezia
It has been installed in Stagnoni locations
CHARITY
Agreement between MSC, MSC Foundation and Mercy Ships for the construction of a new hospital ship
Geneva / Lindale
EDUCATION
Agreement Assshipowners-ITS Academy G. Caboto for training in the maritime, port and logistics sectors
Rome
PORTS
In the first quarter of 2024, the port of Algeciras handled 1.2 million containers (+ 8.1%)
Algeciras
The traffic in overall goods increased by 3.3%
PORTS
In the first three months of this year in Valencia, container port traffic grew by 12.1% percent.
Valencia
In March, the increase was 15.7% percent.
PORTS
The Spezia and Carrara try to break down the bell towers and solicit cooperation at the ports of Genoa and Savona
The Spezia
Abstract : It is necessary to present itself in the market as a coordinated system
TRADE
Switzerland and Switzerland cut trade between Italy and Switzerland.
Bern
In the first three months of the 2024 decline in Swiss exports. Stable imports
ACCIDENTS
Port of Naples, striking of the fast ferry Island of Procida against a quay
Naples
About thirty minor injuries among passengers
JOBS
Summoned for April 23 a meeting at MIT on former TCT port workers
Taranto
The unions had requested clarification on the future of the 330 members of the Taranto Port Workers Agency.
PORTS
The outer Levant dock of the Arbatax port has returned fully operational
Cagliari
In August 2020 he had been shouted by the ferry "Bithia"
PORTS
The Port of Los Angeles closed the first quarter with a 29.6% percent growth in container traffic
Los Angeles
Expected a continuation of the positive trend
INDUSTRY
Stable the value of ABB's revenues in the first quarter
Zurich
The new orders are down -5.0% percent. At the end of July Rosengren will leave the CEO position in Wierod
