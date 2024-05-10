In the first quarter of 2024, Yang Ming's net profit grew by +173.1%
The Board of Directors approved the purchase of new containers
Keelung
May 10, 2024
In the first quarter of this year, the company's revenues
Yang Ming Line containerized shipping amounted to 43.8
billion Taiwanese dollars (US$1.3 billion), value
which represents a substantial increase of +18.5% on the same
period of 2023 and the third highest ever for this
period of the year behind the revenues recorded in the first
quarters of 2021 and 2022 when the effects of the crisis
Covid-19 global health crisis had led to an exceptional
increase in the value of sea freight rates, allowing shipping companies to
sector to achieve economic performance never before achieved in the
precedence.
Similarly, the operating profit and profit values
Yang Ming's net totals in the first three months of 2024 are the
highest thirds ever in this period after those
recorded in 2021 and 2022, having been respectively equal to
7.9 billion and 9.4 billion Taiwanese dollars, with growth of
+436.7% and +173.1% on the first quarter of 2023.
The board of directors of the Taiwanese company,
met today to approve the financial report of the first
quarter of 2024, also approved the purchase of new
containers, with the size of the order that will be delivered
Note coming soon.
