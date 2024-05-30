Cosulich Brothers, new IMO2 chemical bunker tanker

The Fratelli Cosulich group has opened in the Bay of
Singapore, the new chemical bunker tanker IMO2 Marta
Cosulich,
which is part of the programme to strengthen the
the company's bunkering activities in Singapore through
the expansion and modernisation of its local fleet, which
it now includes five bunker tankers, in addition to the Marta
Cosulich
and another boat of the same under construction with
delivery by the end of 2025.
Marta Cosulich, with a capacity of 8,700 cubic meters, is
the first ship in Fratelli Cosulich's fleet ready to transport
methanol.