LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
MARITIME SERVICES
Cosulich Brothers, new IMO2 chemical bunker tanker
It is the first of the fleet ready to transport methanol
Genova
May 30, 2024
The Fratelli Cosulich group has opened in the Bay of Singapore, the new chemical bunker tanker IMO2 Marta Cosulich, which is part of the programme to strengthen the the company's bunkering activities in Singapore through the expansion and modernisation of its local fleet, which it now includes five bunker tankers, in addition to the Marta Cosulich and another boat of the same under construction with delivery by the end of 2025.

Marta Cosulich, with a capacity of 8,700 cubic meters, is the first ship in Fratelli Cosulich's fleet ready to transport methanol.
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, the traffic of goods in Moroccan ports increased by 13.3%
Rabat / Tangiers
A Tanger Med the growth was 14.9%
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hannibal boosts the frequency of rail links with the port of Spezia
Melzo
50% increase in rotations with the terminals of Melzo, Marzaglia and Padua
PORTS
Two Chinese companies have been selected for the management of the new Georgian port of Anaklia that do not operate ports.
Tbilisi
The CCCC and CHEC engineering firms build port infrastructure. TiL terminalist company waives to submit a proposal
CRUISES
The cruise group Viking Holdings closed the first quarter 2024 with a net loss of -493.9 million
Los Angeles
Revenue in growth of 14.2%
PORTS
Quarterly decline in goods at ports of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara
The Spezia
In the first three months of 2024, containerized traffic in the stopover has increased by 10.8% percent.
NEWS
Bankrupt CIN, Honorary and children ask for plea deal
Milan
The judge at the preliminary hearing will assess the request on October 9
PORTS
In the first quarter of 2024, freight traffic in the port of Naples grew 1.3% percent, while in Salerno it fell by -2.0% percent.
Naples
In the capital, the Cruserists increased by 5.6% percent thanks to the rise of passengers in transit.
In the first quarter of 2024, the export of G20 goods marked a conjunctural change of 1.9%
Paris
Imports in decrease of -0.2%
PORTS
In April, freight traffic in Chinese seaports grew by 2.7% percent
Beijing
The only volumes of cargo to and from overseas have increased by 8.2%
PORTS
The Cypriot government has revoked the concession for the management and development of the port of Larnaca
Nicosia
Project worth 1.2 billion euros. Attributed to the Kition the violation of a clause in the contract
PORTS
Wallenius Wilhelmsen sells his own ro-ro terminal in Melbourne to Australian Amalgamated Terminals
SHIPPING
ABG Sundal Collier considers MSC's offer to be fair for acquisition of Gram Car Carriers
Oslo
The proposal is supported by the Norwegian Company's CDA
MARITIME SERVICES
Boluda Towage will buy British truck ride-hopping company SMS Towage
Valencia
The operation will include the fleet of 20 naval vehicles
SHIPYARDS
Awarded to Fincantieri Marinette Marine the contract for the fifth and sixth frigates of the class "Constellation"
Trieste
Rotterdam risks losing the role of main European bunkerage hub in favour of Tanger Med
Brussels
New EU rules on naval fuel could cause ships to run the Asia-Europe route to refuel in Morocco
SHIPPING
MOL will install a rigid telescopic sail on a second carbonaceship
TRADE
Restrictions on maritime traffic in the channels of Panama and Suez and in the Turkish Straits could reduce by 34 billion the world's GDP
Lectures
Study led by the Euro-Mediterranean Centre on Climate Change
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The Austrian Rail Cargo Group and the Serb Transphere constitute a joint venture
Belgrade
Will develop intermodal logistics solutions in Serbia and the Western Balkans area
AVIATION
In the first quarter of 2024, air cargo traffic in Italy increased by 16.8% percent.
Rome
Albertini (Anama) : fundamental to Italy attracting that 30% percent of merchandise that we lose today in favour of other European airports
LOGISTICS
DSV, Maersk and MSC among claimants to acquisition of DB Schenker
New York
Also offered by a consortium led by CVC Capital Partners and Carlyle
PORTS
Spanish ports are benefitting from the effects of the crisis in the Red Sea
Madrid
In the first quarter of this year, transshipment containers increased by 18.6% percent.
TRANSPORTATION
Conftransport highlights seven topics to be addressed in EU to relaunch logistics and transport
Rome
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri creates a company in Saudi Arabia
Riyadh
"The aim is to create a strategic partnership for the development of shipbuilding in the country," he said.
SHIPPING
COSCO expects a positive 2024 for the container sector
Shanghai
Waiting for a continuation of the growth trend in place for both shipping and production of containers
PORTS
In April, container traffic in the port of Algeciras grew by 0.7% percent
Algeciras
More accentuated the increase (+ 7.4%) of the only containers in foreign transshipment abroad
Haifa
Growth particularly sustained in service markets in the Pacific and Latin America
SHIPPING
In the next 12 months the value of noli in containerized shipping could fall to historic lows
Copenhagen
Danish Ship Finance believes that the effects of excess stir will become predominant
Genoa
In the capital's record capital, the crucierists for the first quarter of the year
PORTS
In April, freight traffic in Russian ports decreased by -8%
St. Petersburg
In the first quarter of 2024, it was 288.4 million tons of cargo (-4.3%)
SHIPYARDS
Order at Fincantieri and EDGE for the construction of ten altura patrols
Abu Dhabi / Trieste
The two companies have formalized the creation of the joint venture Maestral
Marseille
Decline of -11.3 per cent of the shipping business volume alone
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
In 2023 combined transport shipments to Europe decreased by -10.6%
Brussels
Numerous the causes of the disappointing annual performance highlighted by UIRR associates
PORTS
Last month the container traffic in the port of Valencia amounted to 457mila teu (+ 14.2%)
Valencia
In the first four months of this year, the total was 1.7 million teu (+ 12.8%)
TRADE
New US duties on imports from China that also affect ship-to-shore cranes
Washington / Beijing
Protest by the association of the Chinese steel industry
PORTS
In the port of Hamburg it keeps containerized traffic as they drop the bulk
Hamburg
In the first three months of 2024, the German climber handled 27.4 million tonnes of cargo (-3.3%).
INDUSTRY
SEA Europe and industriAll Europe solicit an EU strategy for the European shipbuilding industry
Brussels
Among the demands, the introduction of the "Made in Europe" requirement in public procurement
TRADE
Logistics associations urge operators to be ready at the third stage of ICS2
Brussels
Concerns about important goods in the European Union by sea
JOBS
Marco Verzari is the new secretary general of Uiltransport
Rome
Undergoes to the demissary Tarlazzi
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Switzerland increases investment for the exercise and renewal of the rail network
Bern
Expected investment contributions in favour of private facilities
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Locomotives powered by Ultimo Miglio of Mercitalia Logistics in service to Gioia Tauro
Joy Tauro
Used to transport cars from Campania to the Calabrian port
CRUISES
The terminalist company SSA Marine creates a division for cruises
Seattle
It is led by Stefano Borzone, manager with experience in the industry
PORTS
In the first three months of 2024, container traffic in HHLA terminals increased by 3.4%
Hamburg
Stable revenues
Hamburg
In the first quarter of 2024, revenues fell by -24.2% percent. Noli down -32.0% and cargoes carried by the growing fleet of 6.9%
TRUCKING
Brussels gives reason to Italy asking Austria to remove restrictions on road transport of goods to the Brenner
Rome / Vienna
The Tyrolese government announces that it is ready to fight before the EU Court of Justice
SHIPPING
Ismailia
In March the reduction was -49.1%
Taipei
Investment of more than 65 million in the purchase of new containers
Seoul
In the first three months of 2024, revenues increased by 11.9% percent and net profit of 63.0% percent.
PORTS
India invests in the development of the Iranian port of Shahid Behesthi (Chabahar)
Chabahar
Announced the next establishment of an indo-Iranian shipping company
COMPANIES
Spinelli Srl renews the board of directors
Genoa
New appointments after the precautionary measures arranged by the gip of the Genoa court against Aldo and Roberto Spinelli
Ravenna
In March, a decline of -1.5%
PORTS
Fit Cisl, necessary to ensure the full operation of the AdSP Management Committee of Western Liguria
Genoa
ASSOCIATIONS
Bilog, the enterprises join the AdSP of the Eastern Liguria and the Municipality of Piacenza
The Spezia
PORTS
Vittorio Torbianelli has been appointed Extraordinary Commissioner of the AdSP of the East Adriatic Sea
Rome
MARITIME SERVICES
Brothers Cosulich, new tanker bunker chemical bunker IMO2
Genoa
It is the first in the fleet ready to transport methanol
SHIPPING
COSCO will carry out the dual-fuel upgrade of four new container ships from more than 16,000 teu
Shanghai
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Renewed the Cda of Interport Padua
Padova
Luciano Greco is the new president
TRUCKING
Self-transport enterprises operating with the port of Genova introduce a "congestion fee"
Genoa
EDUCATION
In Venice, the Academy of Logistics and the Sea was established
Venice
It is the fruit of the collaboration between ITS Marco Polo Academy, Vemars and CFLI
PORTS
Signed the contract for the electrification of the docks at the port of Termoli
Bari
In the programme works of the total value of around 4.5 million euros
SHIPPING
Downturn in the quarterly financial performance of Danaos and MPCC
Athens / Oslo
The two companies have fleets of 69 and 56 container ships respectively
PORTS
From July, the Port Community System of the Port of Palermo will become active.
Palermo
Allows the management of traffic of ships, means and goods in the stopover
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hupac closed the 2023 financial year with a net loss of -6.2 million francs
Chiasso
Next increase in the frequency of intermodal services on the Benelux-Italy corridor
COMPANIES
RINA presents a growth plan that could include further acquisitions
Genoa
In 2023 revenue growth of 10% percent. Stable new orders in the first quarter of this year
PORTS
Support from Banco BPM, UniCredit and SACE for the implementation of interventions in the ports of Naples and Salerno
Naples
Advance Payment Bond of 36 million euros to R.C.M. Construction
PORTS
The first of the drawers of the new foranea dam has arrived in Genoa.
Genoa
It was laid at -25 meters deep
ASSOCIATIONS
Mission of Spediport in China to promote the development of air cargo in Genoa
Genoa
Stops in Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Guangzhou
LEGISLATION
Planning of the maritime space, Italy referred to the EU Court of Justice
Brussels
Brussels denounces the lack of processing and communication of management plans
EDUCATION
In La Spezia it is hoped the establishment of a Faculty of Transport Economics and Logistics
The Spezia
Pisano : the sector is at the constant search for proper professionalism
MEETINGS
On Tuesday in Livorno, the conference will be held "Il Freight Train in the Ports"
Livorno
FerMerci promotes a confrontation between institutions and operators of freight rail transport in ports
ASSOCIATIONS
Memorandum of Understanding signed by ALIS and Assiterminal
Genoa
Joint development of strategic topics for enterprises and workers in the areas of reference
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Swiss, 2.1% percent increase in rail tracks tariffs
Bern
The costs of freight traffic will increase by about six million francs per year
SHIPPING
The Euroseas container charterer deems positive the prospects of its market segment
Athens
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
CargoBeamer secures funding for 140 million euros from public and private investors
ASSOCIATIONS
Renewed the Management of SOS LOGistics
Milan
Daniele Texts has been confirmed to the presidency
NEWS
New maxi seizure of drugs in the port of Civitavecchia
Rome
Intercepted a shipment of marijuana of more than 442 kilograms
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Mercitalia Shunting & Terminal equipped with new locomotives for rail manoeuvre
Rome
These are locomotors DE 18 produced by Vossloh Rolling Stock
OFFSHORE
Saipem to fix contracts in Angola to total 3.7 billion
Milan
They were awarded by a company controlled by TotalEnergies
PORTS
In April, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles grew by 11.9% percent
Los Angeles
In the first quarter of 2024 the increase was 24.8%
LOGISTICS
FERCAM bars on the Indian market
Bolzano
Opened a branch in New Delhi. The presence will be extended to Mumbai, Calcutta, and Chennai
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri vars a logistics support unit in Castellammare di Stabia
Trieste
It is the second LSS built for the Italian Navy Navy
YACHTING
Ferretti inaugurates the renewed nautical construction site of La Spezia
The Spezia
The ligure establishment is dedicated to the production of the Riva yachts
SHIPPING
Positive first quarter for Global Ship Lease
Athens
Revenue in growth of 12.7%
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Launched by Interporto Padova the intermodal service of Trans Italy with the Interport of Livorno Guasticce
Padova
Initially it provides for two weekly circulations
PORTS
Operating the new automated gate at Reefer Terminal of Going Ligure
Go Ligure
The drivers can carry out the loading and unloading activities without getting off the vehicle
PORTS
Last month container traffic in the port of Hong Kong decreased by -10.2%
Hong Kong
In the first eventful four-year period 4.5 million teu (-4.7%)
COMPANIES
DP World inaugurates new port infrastructure and logistics in Romania
Dubai
New terminals in the port of Costanza destined for cargo project and rotatable
PORTS
In April, the growth of container traffic in the port of Long Beach continued.
Long Beach
In the first quarter of 2024, the increase was 15.8% percent.
PORTS
Uniport Livorno buys three new port tractors
Helsinki
Kalmar will deliver them in the last quarter of 2024
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
They will rise from five to six the weekly rotations of the Melzo-Rotterdam service of Hannibal
Melzo
Increase in frequency as of June 10
PORTS
In 2023, the revenues of Maritime stations increased by 18.5%
Genoa
Net profit to 1.7 million euros (+ 75.5%)
PORTS
In the first three months of 2024, freight traffic in the port of Koper fell by -6.6% percent.
Lubiana
In March, the decline was -3.1% percent.
PORTS
In April, freight traffic in the port of Singapore grew by 8.8%
Singapore
The containers were equal to 3.4 million teu (+ 3.8%)
PORTS
PORTS
Quarterly traffic of the growing containers for Eurogate and Contship Italia
Hamburg
In the first three months of 2024 the eventful volumes increased by 8.0% percent and 4.9% percent respectively.
CRUISES
Meyer Werft has delivered to Silversea the new luxury cruise ship Silver Ray
Papenburg / Vienna
It has a capacity of 728 passengers
SHIPYARDS
In the first three months of 2024, new orders acquired by Fincantieri fell by -40.7% percent.
Rome
Stable the revenues
PORTS
Call for tenders for the structural adjustment of a quay of the port of Ancona
Ancona
The amount of the contract is 16.5 million euros
PORTS
Port operators in La Spezia call for a relaunch of the port
The Spezia
They solicit targeted and effective actions
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, the traffic of goods in Montenegrin ports grew by 1.8% percent
Podgorica
The flow to and from Italy has increased by 16.2%
SHIPPING
GNV installs a system to ensure the stability of ships
Genoa
NAPA Stability, developed by Finnish NAPA, has been extended to ferries
PORTS
Zagreb
The containers were equal to 92mila teu (-0.4%)
SHIPYARDS
Vard will build two Commissioning Service Operation Vessel
Trieste
They are intended for a company in Taiwan
PORTS
The new maritime station of the port of Termoli is running.
Termoles
In 2023 the Molisan climber handled more than 217mila passengers (+ 5%)
SHIPPING
New line of CTN that links the ports of La Goulette, Livorno, Salerno and Rades
Genoa
Will be inaugurated on May 21
SHIPPING
In the first three months of 2024 the revenues of Wan Hai Lines grew by 8.1%
Taipei
Net profit of approximately 143 million US dollars
SHIPPING
The growth trend of Taiwanese Evergreen and Yang Ming is continuing.
Taipei / Keelung
In April, it increased by 42.4% percent and 35.3% percent, respectively.
INDUSTRY
Evergreen orders 10,000 new containers
Taipei
Committed 32.3 million to the Dong Fang International Container (Hong Kong)
SHIPYARDS
Vard will build an Ocean Energy Construction Vessel for Island Offshore
Trieste
It will be delivered in the first quarter of 2027. Option for two more ships
TRUCKING
Lombardy among the most virtuous regions in food transport
Milan
Over 50% of the controlled temperature vehicles are matriculated in classes 5 and 6
SHIPPING
Positive quarterly economic performance by Wallenius Wilhelmsen
Lysaker / Oslo
Ad Emanuele Grimaldi on 5.12% of the capital of the Höegh Autoliners
PORTS
In the first three months of 2024, container traffic in New York increased by 11.7%
New York
In March, growth was 22.1% percent
PORTS
Inaugurated the road of connection with the new areas of the port of Piombino
Plunge
The infrastructure cost 10.1 million euros.
SHIPPING
First quarter of the year hardship for Finnlines
Helsinki
Accentuated increase in operating costs
LOGISTICS
In 2023 the turnover of Fercam decreased by -6%
Bolzano
Established a company in Lithuania
PORTS
ICTSI recorded record quarterly economic performance
Manila
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, the traffic of goods in Albanian ports increased by 3.4% percent
Tirana
Passengers decreased by -1.9%
TRADE
Speeding up the times to make the port of the Spezia and its retroport the first ZFD
The Spezia
They ask for maritime agents, customs officers and freight forwarders
PORTS
Air and passenger routing service in the ports of Olbia and Gulf Aranci
Cagliari
It will be managed by the Roman Italpol Fiduciary Services
PORTS
Decision to drop -15.1% percent of goods in the port of Taranto in the first quarter
Taranto
The loads at the landing decreased by -21.0% and those at the embarkation of -8.7%
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
This year the national forum for rail freight transport Mercintrain will be held in Padua
Padova
It will take place within the scope of Green Logistics Expo
SHIPYARDS
Inaugurated in Safaga, Egypt, a factory for the construction of tugboats
Safaga
Ten naval units will be carried out for Suez Canal Authority
SHIPPING
New Italy-Libya-Egypt service of Tarros and Messina
The Spezia / Genoa
It will be inaugurated in mid-June and made with two ships
PORTS
Tomorrow PSA Venice will open the Venetian terminal to the port community and the city
Venice
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hannibal plans to activate a rail link between Italy, Hungary and Romania
Melzo
Two weekly rotations will be inaugurated by the end of 2024.
PORTS
Approved the 2023 consuntive budget of the Central Tirreno's AdSP
Naples
Annunziata : the coming years, fundamentals to finalise the European investment of the PNRR
