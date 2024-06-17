A consortium led by STAR Capital will acquire V. Group

The UK's V.Group, which specialises in fleet management
and crews through the V.Ships brand, will be
sold by the US private equity firm Advent
International to a consortium led by the company
private equity firm STAR Capital and other partners including
the Belgian company Ackermans & van Haaren, which is also active in the
Maritime sector mainly with the construction subsidiary
DEME.
'V., with its well-known brand and its position as a
Aditya Bindal, partner of the STAR, underlined
commenting on the acquisition – fits perfectly with the strategy
investment of STAR in a market that is highly
fragmented area, making it the natural leader in the provision of
technical management and maritime services to owners and operators of
fleets, including those that for the first time use
outsourced services'.
The transaction is expected to be increased to
at the beginning of next autumn after obtaining the
Permissions required. Currently, Group V. serves a fleet
consisting of a total of about 3,500 ships. Advent
International had acquired a controlling stake in V.Group in
end of 2016 sold by Canadian OMERS Private Equity
(
of 6
December 2016).