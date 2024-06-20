Seven days of mobilization in Italian ports at the beginning of next month

"After more than six months of negotiations, we are still well
far from being able to give concrete answers to the needs of the
essential requirements of Italian dockers with regard to full recovery
purchasing power and regulatory compliance'. They have it
denounced the Secretary-General and the National Secretary of the
Uiltrasporti, Marco Verzari and Giuliano Galluccio, comment
the umpteenth interruption of the negotiations for the renewal of the
National Collective Agreement for Ports, which expired in December, and
announcing seven days of mobilization in Italian ports
early next month.
'The behaviour of the counterparties, who appear to be
Never divided - they explained - therefore pushes us to activate further
strong protest initiatives with demonstrations that will be articulated
at the territorial level from 1 to 7 July and a 48-hour strike
in all national ports on 2 and 3 July".
"The irresponsible attitude of the employers' parties -
said Verzari and Galluccio - for us it is an obvious
attack on the national collective agreement for ports, which for years
represents a fundamental regulatory element of the port system
Italian not only for companies but also to guarantee jobs.
As always, we remain available to continue the discussion, but
respects workers and puts their
dignity'.