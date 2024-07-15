The strong demand for containers is reflected in CIMC's earnings

China's China International Marine Containers (Group) Co.
(CIMC) expects to close the first half of this year with
Better-than-expected earnings due to the effect of several factors
positive starting from the high demand in the transport sector
sector, in which CIMC operates through its
core business of container production. The Chinese company has
explained today that in the first half of 2024 the
has benefited from the positive cycle of this market and
the extent of the distance of sea shipments caused by
by the crisis in the Red Sea that has induced shipping companies
to opt for the route around the Cape of Good Hope rather than
than the crossing of the Suez Canal. CIMC specified that in the
period saw a significant increase in sales of
dry cargo containers, and this business segment has
marked growth in both turnover and profits.
value of profit for shareholders between 700 and 950 million
yuan ($96-131 million) compared to 398.6 million yuan
recorded in the first half of 2023.