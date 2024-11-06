Altera Infrastructure sells its fleet of 18 shuttle tankers to the Greek shipping group Angelicoussis
The completion of the transaction is expected in the first half of 2025
Westhill
November 6, 2024
Altera Infrastructure, a company that owns and manages
assets used in the offshore industry, has signed an agreement to
sell the Altera Shuttle Tankers, which has a fleet of 18 shuttles
tankers used in Brazil, Canada and the North Sea, at Maistros
Shiptrade Limited, a subsidiary of the shipping group
Angelicoussis, which currently has a fleet of 144 ships and a
order book of another 23 ships including three shuttle tankers.
The transaction is expected to be completed
during the first half of next year after the green light
of market regulatory authorities.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher