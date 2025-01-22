The American cruise group Royal Caribbean Cruises has
signed an agreement with the French shipyard Chantiers de
the Atlantique of Saint-Nazaire which provides for an order for the
construction of a sixth "Edge" class cruise ship
which will be destined for the group's Celebrity Cruises brand
American. The new unit, which will be completed in
2028, will be the sister ship of the new Celebrity Xcel
ship which
is under construction at the Saint-Nazaire shipyard and will begin
its activity next November. The two ships
will join the other four "Edge" class ships
Celebrity Ascent
, Celebrity Beyond
, Celebrity Apex
and Celebrity Edge
which were taken over by
Celebrity Cruises as of 2018.
The ships of the class, with a gross tonnage of 131 thousand tons,
They are 306 meters long, 39 meters wide and can accommodate 3,405
passengers.