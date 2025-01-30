SEA Europe appreciates the EU Commission's willingness to present the European maritime industrial strategy by the end of the year

SEA Europe, the association representing the industry
shipbuilding, expressed appreciation for the "European Compass"
for competitiveness", the policy document that is
was published yesterday by the European Commission and which is the
first strategy document of the new EU executive since its
settlement took place two months ago
(
of 29
January
2025). In particular, Shipyards' & Maritime
Equipment Association of Europe highlighted how the Compass
presents the clear confirmation that the long-awaited Industrial Maritime
Strategy will be launched later this year together with the Strategy
for European ports and the Transport Investment Plan
Sustainable. The Compass for competitiveness, in fact,
announces that 'the Commission will present a
sustainable transport investments with further measures to
reduce the risk of the investments necessary to increase the
charging infrastructure and production and
distribution of renewable and low-emission fuels
carbon for transport. A new strategy - the document specifies
- highlight the role that European ports and
maritime industry will play in the future EU economy,
while further efforts will also be deployed to strengthen the
EU cross-border rail connectivity, including a
plan for an ambitious European high-speed rail network".
SEA Europe highlighted that "the strategy for
The maritime industry is essential to improve the
competitiveness, sustainability and resilience of the
European maritime manufacturing sector. The shipyards and
the marine equipment industry - underlined
- are strategic for Europe: they build,
modernize, equip or maintain the ships and platforms that
transport, energy, raw materials and passengers, connect the
maritime regions and support the exploration and exploitation of
a wide range of maritime and submarine activities, in particular
Particular offshore cables for power and communications.
The maritime manufacturing industry - specified SEA Europe -
it also produces naval capabilities that are critical to
preserving Europe's strategic autonomy, defending its
maritime borders and protect its maritime infrastructure and
submarine".
"The manufacturing industry
- said the President of SEA Europe,
Alberto Maestrini - fully supports the objectives of the
European Commission to turn the Green Agenda into an engine for
industrial competitiveness in Europe. We are ready to
Collaborate with policy-makers and other stakeholders
European seafarers to make this vision a reality
through the upcoming EU Clean Industrial Deal and the Industrial
Maritime Strategy. Given the current geopolitical tensions and the
increasing emphasis on national interests, it is crucial
that the European maritime cluster combines its strengths as a
Team Europe. We are pleased to see the recognition of the importance of
strategic of our sector. Now it's time to translate
this recognition in concrete actions".