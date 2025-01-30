testata inforMARE
SHIPYARDS
SEA Europe appreciates the EU Commission's willingness to present the European maritime industrial strategy by the end of the year
Maestrini: pleased to see the recognition of the strategic importance of our sector
Bruxelles
January 30, 2025
SEA Europe, the association representing the industry shipbuilding, expressed appreciation for the "European Compass" for competitiveness", the policy document that is was published yesterday by the European Commission and which is the first strategy document of the new EU executive since its settlement took place two months ago ( of 29 January 2025). In particular, Shipyards' & Maritime Equipment Association of Europe highlighted how the Compass presents the clear confirmation that the long-awaited Industrial Maritime Strategy will be launched later this year together with the Strategy for European ports and the Transport Investment Plan Sustainable. The Compass for competitiveness, in fact, announces that 'the Commission will present a sustainable transport investments with further measures to reduce the risk of the investments necessary to increase the charging infrastructure and production and distribution of renewable and low-emission fuels carbon for transport. A new strategy - the document specifies - highlight the role that European ports and maritime industry will play in the future EU economy, while further efforts will also be deployed to strengthen the EU cross-border rail connectivity, including a plan for an ambitious European high-speed rail network".

SEA Europe highlighted that "the strategy for The maritime industry is essential to improve the competitiveness, sustainability and resilience of the European maritime manufacturing sector. The shipyards and the marine equipment industry - underlined - are strategic for Europe: they build, modernize, equip or maintain the ships and platforms that transport, energy, raw materials and passengers, connect the maritime regions and support the exploration and exploitation of a wide range of maritime and submarine activities, in particular Particular offshore cables for power and communications. The maritime manufacturing industry - specified SEA Europe - it also produces naval capabilities that are critical to preserving Europe's strategic autonomy, defending its maritime borders and protect its maritime infrastructure and submarine".

"The manufacturing industry - said the President of SEA Europe, Alberto Maestrini - fully supports the objectives of the European Commission to turn the Green Agenda into an engine for industrial competitiveness in Europe. We are ready to Collaborate with policy-makers and other stakeholders European seafarers to make this vision a reality through the upcoming EU Clean Industrial Deal and the Industrial Maritime Strategy. Given the current geopolitical tensions and the increasing emphasis on national interests, it is crucial that the European maritime cluster combines its strengths as a Team Europe. We are pleased to see the recognition of the importance of strategic of our sector. Now it's time to translate this recognition in concrete actions".
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Kombiverkehr restores rail link between Lübeck port and Verona
Frankfurt am Main
Schedule two departures per week in both directions
LOGISTICS
AD Ports signs deal to build logistics park at Alexandria Port
Cairo
The business will be developed with the Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport
NEWS
The Panama Canal is and will continue to be Panamanian
Davos
This was underlined by the president of the Central American nation, José Raúl Mulino
LOGISTICS
Autamarocchi acquires control of Dissegna Logistics
Trieste
The Rossano Veneto company operates in the intermodal transport sector
PORTS
Rubboli (Assologistica): Italian ports need more efficient and coordinated governance
Milan
PORTS
Port of Ravenna, incentives for the purchase of "green" port vehicles
Ravenna
Maximum ceiling of 300,000 euros for each beneficiary
SHIPPING
20% of Omani Asyad Shipping Company's capital up for sale
Muscat
Listing on Muscat Stock Exchange expected
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Order to Circle for the management of data relating to rail and intermodal traffic of a port
Milan
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
ANSFISA adopts guidelines for the assessment and risk management of the rail transport of dangerous goods
Rome
NEWS
Over 217 kilos of cocaine seized in the port of Livorno
Leghorn
They were hidden in a container containing wood from South America
LOGISTICS
Merlo leaves the presidency of Federlogistica to Davide Falteri
Rome
Logistics - he underlined - is one of the drivers of the national economic system
ENVIRONMENT
Germany is studying a network of floating terminals for the import of clean hydrogen
Berlin
Memorandum of understanding signed by SEFE and Höegh Evi
PORTS
The executive design service for the reclamation of the Molo Italia seabed in La Spezia has been awarded
The Spice
SHIPPING
Fratelli Cosulich orders fourth methanol-ready unit
Genoa
It will be built by Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In Spain, a logistics network for rail transport of biofuel to ports is being studied
Madrid
Agreement between Adif and the Exolum Group
SHIPYARDS
MSC Interested in Starting Shipbuilding and Repair Business in India
Gurgaon
Comparison with the naval engineering company Swan Defence And Heavy Industries
PORTS
Luka Koper has ordered four new rubber-tyred gantry cranes from Konecranes
Coper
They will be the first vehicles powered exclusively by electricity at the Slovenian airport
MARITIME SERVICES
LNG and bio-LNG bunkering vessel arriving at the port of Genoa
Genoa
It will be able to provide both "ship-to-ship" and "ship-to-truck" services
PORTS
Last year, cargo traffic in Russian ports decreased by -2.3%
St. Petersburg
The largest volume of cargo, exports, fell by -1.9%
SHIPPING
Höegh Autoliners secures two multi-year contracts for car transport
Oslo
Agreements with two car manufacturers with which it has been collaborating for years
CRUISES
Malta sees record cruise traffic in 2024
Florian
357 ships docked for a total of over 940 thousand passengers
INDUSTRY
Cavotec to provide electrification systems and technologies for Italian ports
Lugano
Three orders worth a total of seven million euros acquired
PIRACY
Pirate attacks on ships decreased by -3% last year
London
In the last quarter, an increase of +76% was recorded
PORTS
COSCO Shipping Ports Sets New Annual and Quarterly Container Traffic Records
Hong Kong
In the whole of 2024, 111.9 million TEUs were handled (+5.7%)
SHIPYARDS
Alberto Maestrini (VARD) elected President of SEA Europe
Brussels
The association represents the European shipbuilding industry
YACHTING
Molo Brin areas in Olbia handed over to Quay Royal
Construction of a marina for mega yachts is planned
PORTS
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
The annual assembly of Federlogistica will be held in Rome on January 21st
Rome
The theme is: "Intelligent Logistics. If Artificial Intelligence Breaks Into the World of Logistics"
MEETINGS
A conference on the implications of geopolitical crises for ports and maritime transport in Venice on Thursday
Venice
It is organized by Ca' Foscari University and the AdSP of the Northern Adriatic
PORTS
Port of Singapore Sets New Container and Non-Oil Bulk Records in 2024
Singapore
The Asian port handled a total of 622.7 million tonnes of goods (+5.2%)
EDUCATION
The Italian Maritime Academy Technologies has acquired a new technical headquarters
Castel Volturno
Includes a 37-meter, 100-ton command bridge with 1:1 scale operating environments
NEWS
A huge load of 110 kilograms of cocaine seized in the port of Gioia Tauro
Reggio Calabria
If placed on the market, it could have earned criminal organizations 20 million euros
SHIPPING
Unifeeder triples its market share of intra-Mediterranean container services
Dubai
MARITIME SERVICES
Fincantieri Completes Acquisition of Leonardo's Underwater UAS Business
Trieste
The 287 million euro fixed component of the purchase price was paid today
PORTS
Wallenius Wilhelmsen to operate ro-ro terminal at Port of Gothenburg
Oslo/Gothenburg
12-year concession contract
ASSOCIATIONS
The Bulgarian Shipowners' Association has joined the European Community Shipowners' Associations
Brussels
BSA is the twenty-second member of the European Shipowners' Association
PORTS
Strike by Central Tyrrhenian Sea Port Authority staff suspended
Naples
The meeting between the unions and the general secretary of the port authority was a success
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Mercitalia Rail begins rail transport from Reggio Calabria of trains for the Milan Metro
Reggio Calabria
They are approximately 106 metres long and weigh over 180 tonnes.
COMPANIES
PSA Venice - Vecon achieves gender equality certification
Genoa
It is the first Italian container terminal to obtain the certification
MOURNING
Maria Teresa Di Matteo, head of the Department for Transport and Navigation, has passed away
Rome/Gioia Tauro
Mattioli: it was an important point of reference for the entire Italian maritime cluster
PORTS
Green logistics, the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea Port Authority extends the deadline for the tender
Leghorn
It awards non-repayable grants up to a maximum amount of 300,000 euros
