In 2024, HMM's revenues grew by +39%

After the -54.8% decline recorded in 2023 following the peak
recorded in the previous year, in 2024 revenues
of the South Korean shipowning group HMM have returned to growth
having amounted to 11,700.2 billion won (eight billion
dollars), up +39.3% on 2023. The Asian company
specified today that the significant improvement in performance
during the last annual year, both
fleet growth and optimization of the network of
services, which saw the introduction of 13 newly built ships
to strengthen transpacific routes, and the launch of the new
FLX express service connecting China and South Korea with the
Mexico (Lazaro Cardenas) and the positive effects deriving from the
crisis in the Red Sea and the increase in demand for transport on the
US-China route.
In 2024, the value of operating profit stood at
3,512.8 billion won (+500.7%) and that of net profit at
3,780.7 billion (+290.3%).
In the fourth quarter of 2024 alone, revenues totaled
3,154.9 billion won, with an increase of +52.9% on the
corresponding to the period of the previous year. Operating profit is
was equal to 1,000.1 billion (+2,253.0%) and net profit to 896.4
billion won (+197.7%).