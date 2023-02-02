Awarded the tender for the construction of the new passenger terminal of the port of Bari

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Meridionale has awarded the tender for the construction of the new passenger terminal on quay 10 of the port of Bari at the Consortium between Production and Work Cooperatives - Cons. Coop. -Society Cooperative that, with a 15.750% discount on the basic tender amount and a total score of 91.04/100 points, won the call published by the port authority, for a total amount of contract of almost eight million euros. The AdSP has made known that Seven companies participated in the competition.
The contract consists of the execution of works on the basis of the executive project, for the construction of the passenger terminal for cruise ships and ferries that will cover an area of approximately 3 thousand square meters and that will replace the structures tensostatic and a light prefabricated building currently in operation; as well as for the arrangement of the external areas of relevance of the terminal, on quay 10, Molo di Ponente of the Apulian port. If already today, "with tensile structures and prefabricated we are were able to make Bari the third port chosen by cruise passengers in Italy - it has emphasized the president of the AdSP, Ugo Patroni Griffi, commenting on the award of the contract - once Once the new terminal has been built, the curve will have a surge exponential."
By February the works will be delivered which must be completed in 600 natural and consecutive days after the date of the delivery report.
The work is partially financed by the Puglia Region, follow-up to a Memorandum of Understanding signed in January 2019 between the Puglia Region - Coordination of International Policies and the System Authority for an amount of over four million of resources from the Interreg IV-A Greece Programme - Italy 2007/2013, related to retrospective projects "CITIZEN" CARE" and "CSP".