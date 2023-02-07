In the fourth quarter of 2022, Royal Caribbean's operating activity and revenues returned to pre-pandemic levels
Record turnover for this time of year
Miami
February 7, 2023
In 2022 the fleet of cruise ships of the American group Royal Caribbean Cruises regained 85% of lost passengers in the previous two years due to the effects of the pandemic of Covid-19 and in the fourth quarter of last year, for the first time, the total number of passengers embarked on the ships of the group were higher than in the corresponding period of 2019 when the global health emergency had not yet begun.
In 2022, the turnover of the US company also showed a remarkable recovery having been equal to 81% of the one totaled in 2019. Last year, in fact, the revenues of Royal Caribbean Cruises stood at 8.84 billion dollars, with increments of +477.0% on 2021, +300.2% on 2020 and with a decrease of -19.3% on 2019. Last year the only sale of cruises generated revenue of $5.79 billion (respectively +515.6%, +285.1% and -26.3%), while sales to board of the ships are piled to 3,05 billion dollars (+415.6%, +332.7% and -1.5%).
In 2022 the value of the operating result was again of negative sign and pairs to -763,8 million dollars compared to negative values for -3.87 billion in 2021 and for -4.60 billion in 2020 and an operating profit of 2.08 billion in 2019. Royal Caribbean Cruises closed last year with a loss Net of -2,16 billion dollars compared to losses pairs to -5,26 billion in 2021 and -5.78 billion in 2020 and a net profit of 1.91 billion in 2019.
In the whole of 2022 the ships of the group have hosted 5.54 million of passengers, with increases of +437.3% on the year precedence and of the +327.5% on 2020 and with a decrease of -15.3% on 2019. In the only Fourth quarter of 2022 passengers were 1.75 million, with increases of +148.3%, +5,025.3% and +8.6% on the last quarters of the 2021, 2020 and 2019.
In the fourth quarter of 2022, revenues also returned to pre-pandemic levels and marked the new historical record for this time of year. Turnover in the period October-December of 2022, in fact, was 2.60 billion dollars, with Progress of +165.1%, +7,527.6% and +3.4% respectively on same periods as 2021, 2020 and 2019, of which 1.70 billion generated from the sale of cruises (+175.7%, +9,632.8% and -4.6%) and 901.5 million from on-board sales (+147.1%, +5,315.6% and +23.0%). The profit operating was $15.4 million compared to operating results negative for -1.03 billion and -1.02 billion in the corresponding periods of 2021 and 2020 and a profit operating of 299.4 million in the last quarter of 2019. In the Fourth quarter of last year there was a net loss of -500,2 million dollars compared to losses of -1.34 billion and -1.37 billion in the same periods of 2021 and 2020 and a net profit of 280.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
The American group has announced that in the fourth quarter of the 2022 the volume of bookings was significantly higher than in the same period of 2019, A positive trend that is continuing at the beginning of 2023.
