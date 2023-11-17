Mario Zanetti (Costa Crociere) will be the next president of the Confitarma
Unanimous indication of the Designation Commission
Roma
November 17, 2023
The director general of Costa Crociere, Mario Zanetti, will be the next president of the Italian Confederation Shipowners. His candidacy, to be submitted to the vote of the General Council of the Confitarma scheduled for next Wednesday, was unanimously indicated today by the Designation Commission envisaged by the Statute of the Confederation and composed by Nicola Coccia, Paolo d' Amico and Emanuele Grimaldi.
