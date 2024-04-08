The shareholders' meeting of Interporto Padova approves the merger by incorporation of the Zip Consortium

This morning the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Interporto Padova
S.p.A., with 88% of the share capital, unanimously approved
the merger by incorporation of the Zip Consortium (Industrial Zone of
Padua) in Interporto, a procedure that began two years ago and which is
concludes as required by the provisions of the Civil Code not
before 60 days from today, and therefore the first days of June. At
Following the merger, the new share capital of Interporto
Padua will rise to 44,929,355 euros compared to the current
€37,080,650, capital increase which is divided into shares
between the three public shareholders of reference Municipality, Province and
Chamber of Commerce at the rate of 523,247 new shares each,
shares whose value of five euros each remains unchanged.
The president of Interporto Padova, Franco Pasqualetti,
He stressed that today "is a historic day
for Interporto Padova. With this incorporation of Zip - it has
explained - a two-year journey that leads to a
new structure of the Interporto and therefore for the entire Industrial Zone
of Padua, an arrangement that will ensure further development
for both. We are confident in the future that despite the
The international situation is rather nebulous for us.
The outlook continues to be positive. The 2023 budget has
closed with a net profit after tax of almost three million
euro, and turnover grew by 7.3% to the
EUR 38.3 million and I can anticipate that the first three months of
This year, in terms of container and semi-trailer traffic, has
significant increase. A positive trend that
We hope to consolidate over the course of the year."
Commenting on the approval of today's Shareholders' Meeting, the
Deputy Mayor of Padua, Andrea Micalizzi, said that the
"has well perceived the importance of this
On the one hand, this operation sees the protection and enhancement of
of the public assets of the Zip Consortium in liquidation,
on the other hand, the authority of Interporto Padova, a living and
significantly, one of the most important freight terminals in the world.
the one with the highest turnover among the
Freight terminals with public participation. An interport - he added
which is publicly owned and makes profits, grows and this
It also emerged with a certain pride because it is
in an example of how the public can run a business well
that confronts itself on the market in such a complex and
strategic. We see it as an operation that puts you in safe hands
an important heritage and which is an important turning point in the
management of the Zip, which had essentially concluded its
statutory mission; The industrial area is now completely
and its future must now be designed with the
important issues such as environmental sustainability, development
without forgetting the living and working conditions of the area."