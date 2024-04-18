The World Shipping Council shows the EU the way to support the economy and trade

In view of the next 2024-2029 parliamentary term of the Union
the World Shipping Council (WSC), the association that
represents the world's container shipping sector, has
indicated what the European political strategy should be in order to
to facilitate the role of maritime transport in the context of
an economy that is globally interconnected and has
urged the EU to chart a path, in cooperation with the
shipping sector, which allows maritime transport to
Achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
On the topic of decarbonisation of transport
according to the WSC, the EU should work to ensure
effective global standards on greenhouse gas reduction and
deliver the European Green Deal, implementing the EU ETS and FuelEU to
ensure that the full impact is taken into account
climate control of fuels. in order to ensure that the production
of renewable marine fuels to meet the demand
Fleets.
The association calls on the European Union to also intensify the
Efforts to protect maritime supply chains from traffic
geopolitical risks, while cooperating with the
sector to improve seafarers' safety and resilience
trade routes.
Finally, the WSC urges the EU to minimise barriers
customs union, establishing a genuine customs union, and administrative
to ensure the smoothness and efficiency of exchanges
that will improve competitiveness
Europe.
"The contributions of the maritime sector - underlined the
president and CEO of the association, John Butler
- are essential for the vitality of Europe's economy,
to support trade, to sustain employment and to
ensure the free trade of goods. We urge the EU to
Partnering with us to safeguard a maritime sector
sustainable, competitive and safe'.