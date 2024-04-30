Significant increase in the production and sale of CIMC dry boxes
The Chinese company responds to a growth in demand
Hong Kong
April 30, 2024
Chinese container manufacturer China International Marine
Containers (Group) Co. (CIMC) has significantly increased its
sale of its containers for dry cargo, which in the first
Q3 2024 was 494 thousand TEU containers, with
an increase of +499% over the same period last year. The
Refrigerated container sales, on the other hand, decreased by -23%
having been equal to over 9 thousand reefer TEUs. The company has
specified that the increase in demand for containers has resulted in
also a significant increase in production in factories
of the CIMC, a sign that the Chinese company expects that the
Sales volume will remain high in the coming months.
In the first three months of this year, CIMC's revenues were
amounted to 32.4 billion yuan ($4.5 billion), with a
growth of +21.7%. Operating profit was 407.00
million yuan (-50.7%) and net profit at 217.9 million yuan (-54.4%).
