In the first three months of 2024, container traffic in New York increased by +11.7%
In March, growth was +22.1%
New York
May 8, 2024
After five quarterly periods of decline, in the first three months of 2019, the
2024 container traffic in the Port of New York - New Jersey is
returned to growth as it amounted to 2.00 million TEUs, with
an increase of +11.7% on the first quarter of last year. The
full containers at landing increased by +14.5% as they were
equal to 1.03 million TEUs, while full containers at loading
decreased by -1.4% having totaled 324 thousand TEUs. Containers
There were 649 thousand TEUs (+15.1%).
There was a significant increase in volumes recorded in the month of
March 2024 when 702 thousand TEUs were handled, with a
growth of +22.1% compared to March 2023 when the most
high percentage decline (-33.4%) in the
of the last phase of reduction of containerized volumes at the port
American.
