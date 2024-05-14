In the first quarter of this year, cargo traffic in Montenegrin ports grew by +1.8%
Flows to and from Italy increased by +16.2%
Podgorica
May 14, 2024
In the first three months of 2024, Montenegro's ports
handled 554 thousand tons of goods, with an increase of +1.8%
over the corresponding period last year generated by the increase in the
+19.6% of goods at embarkation, which totalled 378 thousand
tonnes and which more than offset the -22.9% drop in
Loads at unloading dropped to 176 thousand tons. The only traffic from
and for Italy it was 46 thousand tons (+16.2%), of which
41 thousand tons at loading (+382.8%) and 6 thousand tons at
disembarkation (-81.5%).
In the passenger sector, traffic was more than
6,000 people (+64.7%), of which less than 3,000 with Italy,
which in the first three months of 2023 had been reduced to zero.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher