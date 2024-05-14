testata inforMARE
Cerca
15 May 2024 - Year XXVIII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
14:46 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, cargo traffic in Montenegrin ports grew by +1.8%
Flows to and from Italy increased by +16.2%
Podgorica
May 14, 2024
In the first three months of 2024, Montenegro's ports handled 554 thousand tons of goods, with an increase of +1.8% over the corresponding period last year generated by the increase in the +19.6% of goods at embarkation, which totalled 378 thousand tonnes and which more than offset the -22.9% drop in Loads at unloading dropped to 176 thousand tons. The only traffic from and for Italy it was 46 thousand tons (+16.2%), of which 41 thousand tons at loading (+382.8%) and 6 thousand tons at disembarkation (-81.5%).

In the passenger sector, traffic was more than 6,000 people (+64.7%), of which less than 3,000 with Italy, which in the first three months of 2023 had been reduced to zero.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
The negative trend of the economic performance of Hapag-Lloyd continues.
SHIPPING
The negative trend of the economic performance of Hapag-Lloyd continues.
Hamburg
In the first quarter of 2024, revenues fell by -24.2% percent. Noli down -32.0% and cargoes carried by the growing fleet of 6.9%
TRUCKING
Brussels gives reason to Italy asking Austria to remove restrictions on road transport of goods to the Brenner
Rome / Vienna
The Tyrolese government announces that it is ready to fight before the EU Court of Justice
SHIPPING
In the first quarter of 2024, shipping traffic in the Suez Canal collapsed by -42.9% percent.
In the first quarter of 2024, shipping traffic in the Suez Canal collapsed by -42.9% percent.
Ismailia
In March the reduction was -49.1%
In the first quarter of 2024, Evergreen's net profit rose +187,7 percent.
SHIPPING
In the first quarter of 2024, Evergreen's net profit rose +187,7 percent.
Taipei
Investment of more than 65 million in the purchase of new containers
HMM returns to record growth of quarterly economic results
SHIPPING
HMM returns to record growth of quarterly economic results
Seoul
In the first three months of 2024, revenues increased by 11.9% percent and net profit of 63.0% percent.
PORTS
India invests in the development of the Iranian port of Shahid Behesthi (Chabahar)
Chabahar
Announced the next establishment of an indo-Iranian shipping company
COMPANIES
Spinelli Srl renews the board of directors
Genoa
New appointments after the precautionary measures arranged by the gip of the Genoa court against Aldo and Roberto Spinelli
In the first three months of 2024, the traffic of goods in the port of Ravenna fell by -6.3%
PORTS
In the first three months of 2024, the traffic of goods in the port of Ravenna fell by -6.3%
Ravenna
In March, a decline of -1.5%
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, the container traffic made in Trieste by TMT decreased by -20.3%
Trieste
SHIPPING
In 2023, the traffic of short sea shipping between Spain and Italy fell by -5.2% percent.
Madrid
The motorways of the sea have risen to ten compared to seven in 2022
In the first quarter of 2024, the net profit of Yang Ming grew by +173,1 percent.
SHIPPING
In the first quarter of 2024, the net profit of Yang Ming grew by +173,1 percent.
Keelung
The board has deliberated the purchase of new containers
INDUSTRY
Leonardo signs binding agreement for sale of Underwater Armaments & Systems to Fincantieri
Rome
Total transaction value of a maximum of 415 million euros
PORTS
Uiltransport, well the amendment for workers of agencies for the port work of Gioia Tauro and Taranto
Rome
Provides for the extension of the allowance up to December
PORTS
To develop its resilience the port of Livorno looks to the southern shore of the Mediterranean
Livorno
Next month an agreement with the Egyptian port of Damietta
ENVIRONMENT
Decarbonization of shipping could create up to four million jobs in the energy supply chain
Copenhagen
Study of the Getting to Zero Coalition
In the first three months of 2024 the traffic in goods in the port of Venice decreased by -9.8%
PORTS
In the first three months of 2024 the traffic in goods in the port of Venice decreased by -9.8%
Venice
Growth of liquid bulk and rotatable bulk. Decline of solid bulk and containers
COMPANIES
ISS-Tositti and intergroup have established the newco ISS-Tositti Agency
SHIPPING
Rasmussen (Bimco) : When the ships return to cross Suez shipping containerized shipping will have to reckon with an excess of stir
Copenhagen
Currently the impact of record deliveries of container carriers is absorbed by the additional capacity needed for the route around Africa
SHIPPING
U.S. Intermarine enters the segment of the reins
Houston
Established the Intermarine Bulk Carriers that will manage the bulk carriers of the German group Harren
NEWS
President of the Liguria Region, former president of West Liguria's AdSP, and entrepreneur Spinelli
Genoa
Among those achieved by the measures, the president of Ente Bacini
WWF, sustainable planning for the largest marine areas in the EU is fragmented and incomplete
ENVIRONMENT
WWF, sustainable planning for the largest marine areas in the EU is fragmented and incomplete
Brussels
The most discomforting scenario is that of the Mediterranean basin
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
In the first quarter the performance of combined transport in the EU kicked off
Brussels
Decrease in container traffic, strikes, work on infrastructure and weak economy among causes
SHIPPING
Maersk warns that the expansion of the crisis area in the Middle East increases shipping costs
Copenhagen
Reported a 15 -20% reduction in capacity on the route from the Far East to the North Europe / Mediterranean
SHIPPING
FS Logistics Pole orders Alstom 70 new locomotives with the option to buy more 30
Go Ligure
Commits from more than 323 million. Taking delivery to go Ligure a locomotive for freight transport
TRADE
COSCO activates an e-commerce system to provide spare parts and services to the naval sector
Shanghai
Is aimed at domestic and foreign customers
LOGISTICS
Joint venture of Autamarocchi and Cosulich for logistics on rubber at the service of the steel industry
Genoa
NEWS
Iran announces release of crew of container ship MSC Aries
Tehran
Foreign Minister confirms that seamen from the seized ship will be allowed to leave the country.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Merlo (Federlogistics) relaunches the alarm over the impact of the bridge over the Strait of Messina on naval traffic
Palermo
In the first three months of this year, maritime traffic in the Bosphorus Strait increased by 9.3%
SHIPPING
In the first three months of this year, maritime traffic in the Bosphorus Strait increased by 9.3%
Ankara
Growth of transits of all major typologies of naviglio
PORTS
In the first three months of 2024, cruise traffic in Global Ports Holding's terminals increased by 30% percent.
London
The consortium led by GPH has been selected as a preferential bidder for the Casablanca cruise terminal
In the first quarter of 2024, Maersk Group revenues fell by -13.0% percent.
SHIPPING
In the first quarter of 2024, Maersk Group revenues fell by -13.0% percent.
Copenhagen
7.0% increase in the operating costs of containerized shipping
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings scores record results for first quarter
CRUISES
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings scores record results for first quarter
Miami
Also recorded is the highest level of bookings ever
PORTS
In the first three months of this year, Chinese ports have handled 76.7 million containers (+ 10.0%)
Beijing
The overall traffic of goods with foreign has grown by 9.5%
PORTS
Of the 80 billion needed investment in EU ports in the next decade, a relevant quota is for the energy transition
Brussels
Indispensable public funding in order to be able to implement planned projects
In the first three months of 2024, China's COSCO Shipowners Group Revenues rose again.
SHIPPING
In the first three months of 2024, China's COSCO Shipowners Group Revenues rose again.
Shanghai
In sensitive growth (+ 10.5%) containerized cargoes carried by the fleet with the exception of those on the Asia-Europe route (-9.2%)
In resumption of container traffic in the terminals of Eurogate-Contship Italia in the last quarter of 2023
PORTS
In resumption of container traffic in the terminals of Eurogate-Contship Italia in the last quarter of 2023
Hamburg
Decline in eventful volumes in Germany. Growth in Italy and activity records in Tanger terminals Med and Limassol
PORTS
In the first three months of 2024, container traffic handled by COSCO Shipping Ports increased by 9.2%
Hong Kong
Revenue up 1.4%
SHIPPING
ECSA, well the EU production target of 40% relatively to clean fuel for shipping
Brussels
Raptis : We will work to ensure that this benchmark translates into immediate actions
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
They will rise from five to six the weekly rotations of the Melzo-Rotterdam service of Hannibal
Melzo
Increase in frequency as of June 10
PORTS
In 2023, the revenues of Maritime stations increased by 18.5%
Genoa
Net profit to 1.7 million euros (+ 75.5%)
PORTS
In the first three months of 2024, freight traffic in the port of Koper fell by -6.6% percent.
Lubiana
In March, the decline was -3.1% percent.
PORTS
In April, freight traffic in the port of Singapore grew by 8.8%
Singapore
The containers were equal to 3.4 million teu (+ 3.8%)
PORTS
Quarterly traffic of the growing containers for Eurogate and Contship Italia
Hamburg
In the first three months of 2024 the eventful volumes increased by 8.0% percent and 4.9% percent respectively.
CRUISES
Meyer Werft has delivered to Silversea the new luxury cruise ship Silver Ray
Papenburg / Vienna
It has a capacity of 728 passengers
SHIPYARDS
In the first three months of 2024, new orders acquired by Fincantieri fell by -40.7% percent.
Rome
Stable the revenues
PORTS
Call for tenders for the structural adjustment of a quay of the port of Ancona
Ancona
The amount of the contract is 16.5 million euros
PORTS
Port operators in La Spezia call for a relaunch of the port
The Spezia
They solicit targeted and effective actions
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, the traffic of goods in Montenegrin ports grew by 1.8% percent
Podgorica
The flow to and from Italy has increased by 16.2%
SHIPPING
GNV installs a system to ensure the stability of ships
Genoa
NAPA Stability, developed by Finnish NAPA, has been extended to ferries
PORTS
Decided to drop -24.9% percent of goods in Croatian ports in the first quarter of this year
Decided to drop -24.9% percent of goods in Croatian ports in the first quarter of this year
Zagreb
The containers were equal to 92mila teu (-0.4%)
SHIPYARDS
Vard will build two Commissioning Service Operation Vessel
Trieste
They are intended for a company in Taiwan
PORTS
The new maritime station of the port of Termoli is running.
Termoles
In 2023 the Molisan climber handled more than 217mila passengers (+ 5%)
SHIPPING
New line of CTN that links the ports of La Goulette, Livorno, Salerno and Rades
Genoa
Will be inaugurated on May 21
SHIPPING
In the first three months of 2024 the revenues of Wan Hai Lines grew by 8.1%
Taipei
Net profit of approximately 143 million US dollars
SHIPPING
The growth trend of Taiwanese Evergreen and Yang Ming is continuing.
Taipei / Keelung
In April, it increased by 42.4% percent and 35.3% percent, respectively.
INDUSTRY
Evergreen orders 10,000 new containers
Taipei
Committed 32.3 million to the Dong Fang International Container (Hong Kong)
SHIPYARDS
Vard will build an Ocean Energy Construction Vessel for Island Offshore
Trieste
It will be delivered in the first quarter of 2027. Option for two more ships
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
TRUCKING
Lombardy among the most virtuous regions in food transport
Milan
Over 50% of the controlled temperature vehicles are matriculated in classes 5 and 6
SHIPPING
Positive quarterly economic performance by Wallenius Wilhelmsen
Lysaker / Oslo
Ad Emanuele Grimaldi on 5.12% of the capital of the Höegh Autoliners
PORTS
In the first three months of 2024, container traffic in New York increased by 11.7%
New York
In March, growth was 22.1% percent
PORTS
Inaugurated the road of connection with the new areas of the port of Piombino
Plunge
The infrastructure cost 10.1 million euros.
SHIPPING
First quarter of the year hardship for Finnlines
Helsinki
Accentuated increase in operating costs
LOGISTICS
In 2023 the turnover of Fercam decreased by -6%
Bolzano
Established a company in Lithuania
PORTS
ICTSI recorded record quarterly economic performance
Manila
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, the traffic of goods in Albanian ports increased by 3.4% percent
Tirana
Passengers decreased by -1.9%
TRADE
Speeding up the times to make the port of the Spezia and its retroport the first ZFD
The Spezia
They ask for maritime agents, customs officers and freight forwarders
PORTS
Air and passenger routing service in the ports of Olbia and Gulf Aranci
Cagliari
It will be managed by the Roman Italpol Fiduciary Services
PORTS
Decision to drop -15.1% percent of goods in the port of Taranto in the first quarter
Taranto
The loads at the landing decreased by -21.0% and those at the embarkation of -8.7%
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
This year the national forum for rail freight transport Mercintrain will be held in Padua
Padova
It will take place within the scope of Green Logistics Expo
SHIPYARDS
Inaugurated in Safaga, Egypt, a factory for the construction of tugboats
Safaga
Ten naval units will be carried out for Suez Canal Authority
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Tomorrow in Livorno a conference on the history of the city port
Livorno
It will be talked about architecture, trade and politics between the XVI and the twentieth century
PORTS
On April 11, the sixth edition of the "Italian Port Days" will begin.
Rome
Also this year the project has been divided into two sessions : the first in the spring and the second from September 20 to October 20
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Chabahar Port: US says sanctions possible after India-Iran port deal
(BBC News)
Iran says MSC Aries vessel seized for 'violating maritime laws'
(Reuters)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
CONFITARMA
Relazione del presidente Mario Mattioli
Roma, 27 ottobre 2023
››› File
SHIPPING
New Italy-Libya-Egypt service of Tarros and Messina
The Spezia / Genoa
It will be inaugurated in mid-June and made with two ships
PORTS
Tomorrow PSA Venice will open the Venetian terminal to the port community and the city
Venice
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hannibal plans to activate a rail link between Italy, Hungary and Romania
Melzo
Two weekly rotations will be inaugurated by the end of 2024.
PORTS
Approved the 2023 consuntive budget of the Central Tirreno's AdSP
Naples
Annunziata : the coming years, fundamentals to finalise the European investment of the PNRR
INDUSTRY
Sensitive increase in the production and sale of CIMC dry boxes
Hong Kong
Chinese firm responds to growth in demand
PORTS
Approved the consuntive budget 2023 of the AdSP of the South Tyrrhenic and Ionian
Joy Tauro
May 6 meeting at MIT on the future of the Gioia Tauro Port Agency
PORTS
The 2023 budget of the East Ligure Sea AdSP shows a primary surplus of six million
The Spezia
In the year new investments of around 17 million euros
INDUSTRY
Cargotec's quarterly net profit to 81.2 million (+ 11.8%)
Helsinki
In the first three months of 2024, revenues fell by -1.7% percent.
The negative trend of the economic performance of the ONE continues, less marked.
SHIPPING
The negative trend of the economic performance of the ONE continues, less marked.
Singapore
In the first three months of 2024 the goods in containers carried by the fleet increased by 15.6%
SHIPPING
The Genovese Messina has taken delivery of the largest ship in its fleet
Genoa
The "Jolly Verde" is a 6,300-teu container ship
PORTS
The inclusion of the Civitavecchia port in the Core network of the TEN-T network is final.
Cyvitavecchia
On Wednesday the OK of the European Parliament
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In 2023 the goods transported by Rail Cargo Group decreased by -11%
Vienna
Revenue in decline of -1.8%
INDUSTRY
Sustained quarterly growth of new orders acquired by Wärtsilä
Helsinki
In the first three months of this year, the group's revenues fell by -9.8% percent.
SHIPPING
DIS orders two more new tankers LR1
Luxamburgo
New commits at the Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co.
ACCIDENTS
An MSC container ship targeted with missiles and drones in the Gulf of Aden
San'a ' /Portsmouth
No damage to the ship and crew
PORTS
Approved the consuntive budget 2023 of the Central Adriatic AdSP
Ancona
INDUSTRY
In the first quarter of 2024 the orders of port means produced by Konecranes fell by -51.6%
Hyvinkää
SHIPPING
Grimaldi has taken delivery of the multipurpose ro-ro Great Abidjan
Naples
It is the fourth of six class ships "G5"
ACCIDENTS
Baltimore attributes to owner and operator of the ship Dali the blame for the collapse of the Key Bridge
Baltimore
They would have been established dysfunction to the power supply on board that would cause a blackout
EDUCATION
Grimaldi and IMAT have renewed the five-year agreement for the training of crews
Castel Volturno
Focus on new technologies installed on board ships
LOGISTICS
The quarterly economic performance of DSV is still declining
Hedehusene
In the first quarter of this year, the value of net profit decreased by -27.2%
PORTS
Approved the consuntive budget 2023 of the AdSP of the Sardinia Sea
Cagliari
An administration surplus of 530 million euros, of which more than 475 tied for works in progress
TRADE
US imports of dangerous goods have been penalized during the pandemic.
Washington
Survey by the Government Accountability Office
FREIGHT TERMINALS
In 2023 CEPIM-Parma's Interport recorded a growth of 6.8% of the value of production
Bianconese of Fontevivo
Net profit di788mila euro (+ 223.2%)
LOGISTICS
In the first quarter of 2024, UPS Group revenues fell by -5.3%
Atlanta
Net profit down -41.3%
SHIPPING
Grendi has perfected the purchase of the ship Wedellsborg
Milan
It will be renamed with the name of "Grenching Futura"
COMPANIES
Grimaldi consolidates its presence in China with new headquarters in Shanghai
Naples / Shanghai
Inaugurates the offices of the Grimaldi Shipping Agency Shanghai
PORTS
Approved the 2023 consuntive budget of the Western Ligure Sea AdSP
Genoa
The new endowment of the institution's organic plant provides for 50 hires, including three managerial positions
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile