Sharp decline in the economic performance of the German railway group DB

In the first half of 2024, the railway group's revenues
Deutsche Bahn (DB) amounted to €22.31 billion,
with a decrease of -3.0% on the first half of last year.
Announcing its latest half-year results this morning, the company announced its
highlighted that the structural weaknesses of the railway network
and the difficult operational situation, also due to
strikes and adverse weather conditions have had an impact
negative on economic performance. In the first six months of
this year, the group's adjusted EBIT was
and equal to -677 million euros compared to a result of
a positive sign of 279 million in the first half of 2023. DB
closed the last half-year period with a net loss of
-1.23 billion euros compared to a net loss of -71 million
of euros in the first six months of last year.
Correlating them to the results scored in 2019 before the pandemic
of Covid-19, DB described the performance of the
logistics company DB Schenker which - we remind you - the
German group has put up for sale, sale procedure
of the entire share capital that recently recorded the exit
of the Danish shipping and logistics group Maersk from the circle of
Pretenders to purchase
(
of 15
December 2022, 23
May and 1
July 2024). Specifying that the revenues deriving
from the eventual sale should remain within the DB group
and bring about a significant reduction in its indebtedness,
The company has confirmed that the sale will only take place
if deemed economically advantageous.
In the first half of this year, DB Schenker achieved a total of
revenues of 9.41 billion euros, down -6.6%, an EBITDA
adjusted EBIT of €908 million (-10.2%) and adjusted EBIT of €520 million
million (-16.9%). Illustrating the progress of DB activity
Schenker during the first half of 2024, the group
explained that the shipping sector has been
characterized by the rapid increase in the value of freight rates that occurred
in recent months is due to market disruptions caused by
from the attacks on ships in the Red Sea and the consequent lengthening
of the routes around the Cape of Good Hope and the repercussions
throughout the maritime and port supply chain. As for the
air shipments, DB explained that the market can be
divided into two segments, that of the new e-commerce business
from China and that of traditional air transport, with the latter
which in the first quarter of this year grew only
slightly, while taking into account the e-commerce segment
showed growth close to double digit percentages. Beyond
the significant regional differences in demand triggered by the boom
e-commerce, with the related imbalances in capacities
available - DB specified - we are witnessing an increase
of air freight rates globally, albeit with
very different regional characteristics and developments. Finally, the
German group explained that in the contract sector Logitech
positive developments have been recorded in the electronics sector
as well as in the automotive sector, which has benefited from the
volume growth in the electric vehicle and
stabilization of combustion engine production.
As for DB Cargo, the rail transport company
of the group's goods, in the first six months its trains
transported about 93 million tons of cargo, with a
decrease of -10.2% and, with 2.78 billion euros, revenues
decreased by -3.7%, while Adjusted EBITDA was
negative state and equal to -53 million compared to a
positive result of 16 million in the first half of 2023.
Adjusted operating profit was negative and
equal to -261 million compared to -195 million last year.