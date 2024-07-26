The associations of the maritime-port sector denounce the absence of the MIT at the tables where the allocation of EU ETS resources is decided

The Italian associations of the maritime-port sector have
highlighted the need to "guarantee the Ministry
of Infrastructure and Transport a central role in the
strategies necessary for the grounding of the
support for the decarbonisation of maritime transport". In
a joint note, ALIS, Ancip, Angopi, Assarmatori, Assiterminal,
Assocostieri, Assoporti, Assorimorchiatori, Confitarma, Fedepiloti,
Federagenti, Federimorchiatori and Uniport explained that "the
draft legislative decree that will be implemented in Italy
the European directive that has amended, after more than twenty years, the
Greenhouse Gas Emission Trading System
in the Union, with the inclusion of maritime transport in the
ETS regime, does not hold, in the unanimous opinion of the associations,
adequately account of the need to maintain the
of Porta Pia the prerogatives aimed at defining policies
Maritime. This also by asserting the deep skills
matured in the now twenty-year implementation of the support actions
to the Motorways of the Sea (as well as to intermodality
rail-sea) and the recent experience of the most important
scheme of aid for the renewal of fleets matured in Europe".
In the note, the associations denounce the absence of the ministry
led by Matteo Salvini in the forums where discussions and decisions are made
the distribution and allocation of the revenues deriving from
application of the EU ETS: 'in hearings
parliamentarians who have been held in recent weeks at the
Chamber of Deputies and in written contributions deposited in the Chamber of Deputies
and in the Senate - they underlined - all stakeholders have
highlighted, with concern, a substantial absence of the MIT at the
Consultation table where the competent ministries proceed
the allocation of resources generated by the EU ETS. Nor
Even more alarmingly, a breakdown of
funds in favor of the MIT, a distribution that has remained
simply under the responsibility of the Ministry of the Environment and the
Energy Security and the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in
Italy».
"As is well known," the note continues, "in the sector
the ETS should be intended to support the
Decarbonization through consumption support interventions
alternative fuels, support for the Sea Modal Shift and the
renewal of fleets and port facilities. The first area of
appears to fall within the competence of the MASE which has
all the necessary technical knowledge. On the contrary, the remaining
actions provided for by the European standard are undoubtedly subject to the
definition of appropriate maritime policies in the
attributed to the MIT, which makes use of undoubted expertise
also matured in constant dialogue with all stakeholders.
The absence of an actor aware of the dynamics of this
delicate sector and the lack of dedicated funds at its disposal
risks significantly reducing the efficiency of the
expected by the market and by society".
"In this context," the note concludes, "the associations
hope that the members of the 8th, 4th
and 5th of the Senate and VIII, XIV and V of the Chamber of Deputies,
calls to provide the Council of Ministers by the next 30
July their authoritative opinion on the draft legislative decree,
can highlight to the Government the need to amend the
text of this draft in order to ensure the necessary tools to ensure that the
so that there is an adequate correspondence between what is generated
in financial terms by maritime transport and how much
effectively made available, in the same sector, in
resources needed to support the measures envisaged
by the Union. Net of the risk of failure of the policies of
reduction of emissions, the competitiveness of the most
large European market of Motorways of the Sea, connections with the
islands and cruise services".