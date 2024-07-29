The tender for the expansion of the container terminal of the port of Koper has been launched

Luka Koper, the company that manages the Slovenian port of
Koper, has launched the tender for the construction of the works of the value
expected to exceed 100 million euros for the expansion of the
container terminal of the airport. The project involves the burial of
an area of about seven hectares north of the terminal with the creation of
two quays with a total length of 326 metres and
the dredging of the seabed along the new quays and in the canal of
access by removing about 68 thousand cubic meters of sediment. The start of the
is scheduled for early 2025 and will be completed at the end of the
end of 2027. Bids must be received by the port authority by
next September 30.
"By increasing the capacity of the container terminal," said
underlined the president of Luka Koper, Nevenka Krzan -
We meet the expectations of shipowners and shipping companies
logistics and strengthening our position in the field of ports
of the North Adriatic. After completion of construction work
and the installation of quay cranes and the arrangement of areas
- he highlighted - we will increase the capacity
annual container handling rate of 1.75 million TEUs".