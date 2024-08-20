Magellan Circle signs a collaboration agreement with the Digital Container Shipping Association

The Group's Magellan Circle Consulting Firm
Italian Circle has signed a collaboration agreement with the
Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA), a non-purpose group
established in 2019 and active in the digitization and
Standardization of container shipping
(
of 16
April
2019). In a note, Circle explained that this
strategic collaboration aims to leverage Magellan's expertise
Circle in EU funding affairs to support the DCSA
in its mission of digitization and standardization of the
container shipping sector.
"We are thrilled," said Alexio Picco, managing director of the
director of Circle and president of Magellan Circle Italy - to unite
forces with the DCSA to contribute to their vision of
a digitally digital container shipping industry
Interconnected. Our experience in European funding and
in policy advice will be key to facilitating
the adoption of DCSA standards and ensure a sustainable future for
the maritime industry".