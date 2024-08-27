GNV entrusts Telemar with the management and maintenance of rescue and navigation safety systems

The group's Grandi Navi Veloci (GNV) shipping company
MSC has signed a contractual agreement with Telemar for the management and
maintenance of GMDSS systems and other safety systems
on board the ships GNV Polaris
, GNV Orion
and GNV
Virgos
that are under construction at the Guangzhou shipyard
of the Chinese group CSSC on behalf of the Italian company. The
contract provides for the execution of scheduled services on the basis of
agreed planning rather than carrying out
occasional interventions.
GNV, with a fleet of 25 vessels, operates 31 shipping lines to and from
for Sardinia, Sicily, Spain, France, Albania, Tunisia, Morocco and
Malta.