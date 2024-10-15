In the third quarter of 2024, container traffic at the Port of Hong Kong decreased by -7.1%

The Port of Hong Kong continues to lose position after position
in the ranking of the world's leading container ports,
ranking that the Chinese port has recorded for many years in
first position. A record that Hong Kong achieved for the last
twenty years ago. Since then, the port has been
surpassed first by the port of Singapore, which already
first it had contended for the primacy with Hong Kong for many years, and then
from the port of Shanghai, to finally fall, after the crisis
2008-2009, in a phase
unstoppable descendant that is still in progress.
In the first nine months of 2024, the Port of Hong Kong
handled container traffic of almost 10.2 million
TEU, with a decrease of -5.7% on the same period last year
year. In the third quarter of 2024 alone, traffic
amounted to 3.4 million TEUs, down -7.1% on the period
July-September 2023.