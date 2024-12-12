Saipem has been awarded two projects for the transport and storage of CO2 in the United Kingdom

Saipem has been awarded the final award of the two projects
Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) and Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT)
for the development of offshore transport and transport facilities
CO2 storage in the East Coast Cluster in the UK. The value
of the two projects, lasting 30 months - announced
the Italian company - is about 650 million euros.
The first project was awarded by Net Zero North Sea
Storage Limited, a Northern Endurance Partnership company
(NEP), a joint venture between the operator bp, Equinor and Total
Energies. The second project was awarded by Net Zero
Teesside Power Limited, a joint venture between bp and Equinor.
The final award follows the completion of the processes
approval procedures and positive final investment decisions (FID)
by customers and the UK government.
Saipem's scope of work includes engineering,
the procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of a
28-inch offshore pipeline about 143 kilometers long, with the
related landings and ground control and inspection facilities for the
project, and the EPCI of the water evacuation line for the
NZT project. The offshore installation of the pipeline will be
performed by Saipem's flagship Castorone and the
operations near the coast will be carried out by the Beaver 10,
Saipem pipe-laying vessel specialized in water activities
Shallow.
Once completed, the projects will contribute to the
construction of the first zero-emission industrial hub in the
north-east of England and the achievement of the Net
UK with the transport and storage of approximately
four million tons of CO2 per year from 2028.